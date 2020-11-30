24.3 C
Journalists seek aid from ‘WaterAid Nigeria’

Some members of Enugu WASH Media Network in a group photograph with officials of WaterAid Nigeria, during a recent courtesy visit to WaterAid office in Enugu. Mr Terkumbi Tom[3rd right],Mrs Elizabeth Achuagu[4th right],Mr Maurice Okafor[1st left],among others.
MAURICE OKAFOR writes that some practicing Journalists in Enugu state operating under the aegis of ‘Enugu WASH (water, sanitation and hygiene) media network’ have reaffirmed their commitment in partnering with “WaterAId Nigeria’ and other organisations in tackling the perennial problems of water scarcity in Enugu state and environments through accurate information gathering and dissemination.

Members of Enugu WASH Media Network said the task and commitment in this direction stems on their love for humanity as agents of change in the society during their recent courtesy/familiarization to the new office of WaterAid Nigeria, located at GRA Enugu.

While appraising the cordial working relationship that has been existing between them[WaterAid and Media], the journalists pleaded for assistance to enhance their experience in the reportage of water and other related issues.

The state Coordinator, Enugu WASH Media Network, Mrs Elizabeth Achuagu in her address read at the familiarization visit made a passionate appeal to the organization to assist the journalists in securing an equipped office. She also appealed for capacity building workshops for members and working tools such as digital cameras and laptops for members.

The Enugu State Programme leader, WaterAid Nigeria, Mr Terkumbi Tom, who welcomed members of Enugu WASH Media Network to their new office, enumerated recent achievements of the organization to include supporting the Enugu state government sensitization against COVID-19 initiative through funds from Heineken African Foundation, donation of wash hand basins to several public institutions and schools in the state, etc. He assured that the request for assistance from members of Enugu WASH Media Network will be communicated to the appropriate authorities.

