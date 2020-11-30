34 C
NANS Holds Convention To Elect New Excos 

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) on Sunday commenced the process of electing a new leadership to lead the affair of the student body.

It would be recalled that Association has been engulfed in some leadership crisis which culminated in the emergence of two parallel Committees to conduct the Convention on two different dates.

It was however gathered that a series of meeting and interventions has led to the successful harmonization of all issues impeding the hosting of the 2020/2021 NANS National Convention.

A statement jointly signed by chairman of the harmonised Convention Planning Committee (CPC) Abubakar Barde and CPC secretary, Ohazuruike Tochukwu, said the convention will last till December 3rd.

It said a peaceful and united NANS led by a legitimate student is the ultimate goal and that must be achieved.

The Committee commended what it described as “the heroic sacrifice made by Comrade Patrick Afubera. His singular act of conceding in the interest of peace is so commendable and without such acts, peace may have still eluded the NANS. It is an act worthy to be told to future generations for them to emulate.”

It stated that to ensure a rancor free Convention, all delegates who wish to attend the Convention are requested to go online via www.nansasg.org to register against their schools.

He stated further that the accreditation list of the participating institutions will be published before the Convention commences, while urging all hands to be on deck to achieve these laudable objectives.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

