NDPHC boss assures Awka residents of improved power supply

From Everest Ezihe, Awka

Following the successful completion and energization of National Integrated Power Project (NIPP) 2×60 MVA,132/33KV Sub Station in Agu Awka, Anambra State and the ongoing work at Ubuluisizor Ihiala Sub Station, Mr Chiedu Ugbo has assured residents of the area and its environ that soon the issue of epileptic power supplies will be a thing of the past.

Ugbo, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) said this while briefing journalists shortly after an inspection of the Agu Awka substation.

He assured that its completion and energization will enhance the quality of power supply to the community and its environs.

He reiterated that the completion of the 2×60MVA, 132/33kV Awka Sub Station is a demonstration of NDPHC’s commitment to project delivery thereby boosting Federal Government’s efforts in creating a robust power sector industry in Nigeria.

The MD/CEO pointed out that, the company has zero tolerance to projects abandonment, describing his inspection visits to Imo and Anambra States as fruitful, more especially as he interacted with both Governors on issues bordering on effective and efficient regular power supply in their states.

He expressed optimism that Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State as well as his Anambra State counterpart, Chief Willie Obiano demonstrated willingness in partnering with NDPHC so as to ensure accelerated regular power supply in their states.

According to him, “the essence of our sacrifices in ensuring the completion and energization of more sub-stations are for the masses to have regular access to electricity supply, very soon, the age long prayers for regular power supplies will be one prayer answered. Nigerians should please exercise patience as the Federal Government is poised to improve regular power supply in various states of the Federation within months ahead” he revealed.

At Ihiala Sub Station where he met Mr.Sladjan Stevanovic, the Head of Transmission- ENERGO, the company handling the energization and transmission and other Senior Management staff, Stevanovic lamented over the woes caused by the Covid 19 pandemic as well as the delay in releasing funds.

Stevanovic attributed these as the impediments forestalling their efforts in the procurement of materials for installation, energizing and transmission of the sub station’s 132/33KV transformers.

Similarly, at Agu Awka substation in Anambra State where he was received by Engr. Emmanuel Nwani, the Regional Transmission Manager with litany of other staff and News Engineering Nigeria Limited the contracting firm, the substation have three operating transmission feeder lines of 33kva each that covers Aguleri to Umuneri,Enugu Ukwu , Agu Awka and its environ.

Nwani while thanking the Ugbo and his powerful entourage that included Mrs. Olufunke Nwankwo, NDPHC, Head of Communication and Public Relations, NDPHC technical team, relevant stakeholders in the power sector, Anambra State Government officials and that of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company demanded that to guarantee efficiency that the three new transmission feeders be tied to the existing feeders.