34 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Killing of rice farmers: NHRC asks FG to…

NANS Holds Convention To Elect New Excos 

NGOs Offers Free Medical Outreach To Nasarawa Community

*Group announces rally in support of President Buhari,…

UBA gets double honours at BAFI awards

3 nabbed for detonating dynamite in Governor Wike…

FG partners private sector to curb medical tourism

FIDA warns ơn health implications òf domestic violence

NHIS unveils new programme to fast-tract UHC attainment

Mrs Bagudu advocates elimination of cervical cancer

News

Opposition sponsoring violence in Nigeria to discredit Buhari govt – DCN

The Democratic Coalition of Nigeria (DCN) has raised the alarm over what it termed the way, and manner members of the opposition have “continually initiated moves to undermine the sovereignty of Nigeria through the sponsorship violence across the country.”

The group stated that the wave of violence across the country is indeed the handiwork of those that are hell-bent on truncating democracy in Nigeria in fulfilment of their desire to discredit the present administration in spite of its lofty plans and policies towards translating the hopes and aspirations of Nigerians into tangible realities.

Kolade Christopher, the Publicity Secretary of the group, in a statement on Monday, noted that those behind violent activities are indeed staunch supporters of the former presidential candidate of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

DCN therefore called on the government to do all within its means to bring the perpetrators of violence in the country to book for their nefarious activities pointing out that no individual is bigger than the country.

He said, “It is the considered opinion of the Democratic Coalition of Nigeria (DCN) that the former presidential candidate has refused to come to terms with reality since his electoral loss in the 2019 general elections and since then, he has not relented in his blind pursuit to make the country ungovernable.

“It is also a statement of the fact that indeed these unscrupulous elements and enemies of Nigeria appear to be in frequent touch with members of the Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorist group, armed bandits and other criminal gangs whose activities have indeed heightened insecurity in the country.

“The Democratic Coalition of Nigeria (DCN) therefore wishes to inform members of the general public that the ferociousness of these unscrupulous elements is now pronounced after the failure of the EndSARS protest to disintegrate Nigeria.

“The reality of times is indeed worrisome and should give all well-meaning Nigerians a cause to worry due to the active plot to undermine the sovereignty of Nigeria by all means available including the propagation of fake news and the sponsorship of acts intended to cause disaffection in the polity and set the country on fire.

“Nigerians must indeed be aware that revelations from the sponsorship of the #EndSARS protest have indeed put these elements on the hot seat. As such, they have elected to work on the minds of the generality of the public by making wild allegations with regards to the efforts of the government towards addressing the security challenges in the country.

“The Democratic Coalition of Nigeria (DCN) is using this medium to send a note of warning to members of the opposition to desist from their despicable plot to undermine the sovereignty of Nigeria. It is also a shame that a former vice president can elect to be aggressively against the interest of the country.

“Nigerians must also be aware that those constantly parading themselves as democrats before the general public are those aggressively fuelling violence in the country for their selfish interest, not minding whose ox is gored.

“The Democratic Coalition of Nigeria (DCN) states that Nigerians must realize that the efforts of the government have been most proactive and as such all hands must be on deck in ensuring that the enemies of Nigerian do not have their way in the plot towards undermining Nigeria.

“We are also using this medium to charge the various security agencies to continue to render invaluable services to the country by ensuring that the activities of non-state actors are adequately addressed in the overall interest of the country.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Pollution: Africa losing its breath amidst Covid-19 – says Oilwatch Africa

Editor

Otti felicitate with Abians on Easter, prays against coronavirus

Editor

Driver in shock as conductor escapes with loaded bus

Editor

Anambra 2021: Tension as Obiano suspends Igwe Ukwulu

Editor

Covid -19: Sen Orji donates 300 bags of beans, 1200 cartons of indomie to constituents

Editor

ECOWAS PARLIAMENT: 5TH Legislature to be sworn-in first quarter of 2020

Editor

Strike: Staff union lists 9 ‘major sins’ of NIPC boss

Editor

SERAP asks Court to stop life pensions for ex-Abuja council chairmen, speakers

Editor

Suspected Fulani herdsmen shoot man in Abia

Editor

Nigerian Navy promotes 203 officers to senior rank

Editor

*Kaduna Bomber: CALSER calls for investigation, apprehension of political sponsors of terrorism in Nigeria*

Editor

Buhari commissions erosion control projects in Bogoro

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More