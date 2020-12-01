PDP Senators mourn Borno Killings

By Ignatius Okorocha

The Peoples Democratic Party( PDP) Senate caucus on Monday expressed deep sadness over the gruesome killings of rice farmers in Borno State by the Boko Haram insurgents.

In a statement by the Minority Leader, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe signed by his Media Adviser, Uchenna Awom in Abuja, the caucus said it was saddening that the harvest season has now been turned to mourning season.

“We are horrified that our people, particularly the farmers who are toiling tirelessly to sustain the nation’s food security has always become the target of the insurgents.

“This is so horrendous and mind wrenching and of course the unmindful slaughter of our people in such dastardly manner is becoming way too many. It’s embarrassing to the country and calls to question the government’s strategy and capacity to tame the rising wave of insurgency and banditry ravaging a large swath of our dear nation, particularly in the Northern region”, he said.

The caucus, Senator Abaribe said, urges the government to up the ante in the fight against the frightening insecurity occasioned by the resurging Boko Haram insurgents, banditry and kidnapping all over the country.

It added that it is no longer enough for the presidency to always issue tepid statements by the condemning attacks and daily killing of our citizens, saying now is the time to take decisive action and review it’s strategy since it seems the current one has failed woefully.

The caucus however commiserates with the government and people of Borno State, while it pray that God will console the families of the victims.

Meanwhile, a federal government delegation led by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan arrived in Maiduguri, Borno State by mid-day on Monday on a condolence visit over the killing of farmers at the weekend by terrorists.

Members of the delegation include the Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, Ministers of Federal Capital Territory, Mohammed Bello, Communications and Digital Economy, Ali Pantami and the Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri.

Other members are the National Security Adviser, Major General Babagana Monguno(rtd) and Senior Special Assistant(Media and Publicity) to the President, Mallam Garba Shehu.

The delegation was received on arrival at the Airport by the Borno State Deputy Governor, Usman Umar Gadafu.

The delegation is in Borno, on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari and the Federal Government, to commiserate and identify with the family of the victims, the Government and the people of Borno State over the incident.