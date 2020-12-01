35 C
Abuja
Trending Now

2023: Group Drums Support For Igbo Presidency

Foreign exchange: FG to give priority to investors…

WHO supports implementation of Nigeria’s health promotion policy

‘#EndSARS sponsors bent on discrediting Buhari”s govt’

As Kano NUJ Correspondents’ Chapel Sang Unsong Heroes,…

Ogoni cleanup: Settle out of court with host…

*Bishop Obi confirms inmates at Nnewi Correctional Centre

PDP Senators mourn Borno Killings

2023: PDP women demand VP slot

Agriculture holds key to Africa’s transformation – AEC

Health

WHO supports implementation of Nigeria’s health promotion policy

By Hassan Zaggi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has vowed to support Nigeria in the implementation of its National Promotion Health Policy.

The WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, disclosed this at the formal launch and dissemination of the revised National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and its ancillary Strategic Policy Documents, in Abuja

He applauded Nigeria for making efforts to revitalize the Primary Health Care (PHC), which according to him, will lead to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“From the highest level, Nigeria has chosen to revitalize PHC as the bedrock to achieving UHC, but without health promotion and better policies in place, there will be an implementation gap. I am absolutely excited to with the launch of the Revised version of the National Health Policy.

“It is important for us all to know that this is just a start of the process rather than the ending itself. There is the need for the community to take care and be determinants of their health. So long as the community will not be able to take control of their health and the determinant, we will not succeed and achieve the aim of this launch today.

“I want to commit again that the WHO will support the Ministry of Health to achieve its noble goal,” he said.

Earlier, while launching the policy documents, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed that after the launch

Five important Health Promotion Strategic Policy documents, sub-national level launch and dissemination is to follow.

The Strategic Policy documents, he explained, include National Health Promotion Policy 2019, National Strategic Plan For Health Promotion 2020-2024, Knowledge Management Guideline For Health Promotion 2020-2024, Counseling Flip Chart on key house hold practices and Counseling flip chart on Family Planning/child birth spacing.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NMA calls for review of hazard allowance for doctors, health workers

Editor

Re-importation of Covid-19: FG embarks on mandatory, supervised quarantine of persons returning from abroad

Editor

Pneumonia kills 800,000 Children yearly-Minister

Editor

COVID-19 triggered 587 out of the 979 deaths recorded in Kano in April

Editor

Lawan solicits WHO support on tuberculosis eradication

Editor

Plateau govt takes step to achieve UHC- Gov. Lalong

Editor

Lassa fever: WHO provides protective equipment to Borno, technical support to Bauchi

Editor

My life as a Gynaecologist -Dr Ugboaja

Editor

COVID-19: UPTH resident doctors shun nationwide strike

Editor

Group trains health workers to tackle gender-based violence

Editor

Adamawa inaugurates committee to flatten COVID-19 curve

Editor

PCN gets Investigative panel 5 yrs after

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More