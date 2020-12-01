WHO supports implementation of Nigeria’s health promotion policy

By Hassan Zaggi

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has vowed to support Nigeria in the implementation of its National Promotion Health Policy.

The WHO Representative in Nigeria, Dr Walter Kazadi Mulombo, disclosed this at the formal launch and dissemination of the revised National Health Promotion Policy 2019 and its ancillary Strategic Policy Documents, in Abuja

He applauded Nigeria for making efforts to revitalize the Primary Health Care (PHC), which according to him, will lead to the attainment of Universal Health Coverage (UHC).

“From the highest level, Nigeria has chosen to revitalize PHC as the bedrock to achieving UHC, but without health promotion and better policies in place, there will be an implementation gap. I am absolutely excited to with the launch of the Revised version of the National Health Policy.

“It is important for us all to know that this is just a start of the process rather than the ending itself. There is the need for the community to take care and be determinants of their health. So long as the community will not be able to take control of their health and the determinant, we will not succeed and achieve the aim of this launch today.

“I want to commit again that the WHO will support the Ministry of Health to achieve its noble goal,” he said.

Earlier, while launching the policy documents, the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, disclosed that after the launch

Five important Health Promotion Strategic Policy documents, sub-national level launch and dissemination is to follow.

The Strategic Policy documents, he explained, include National Health Promotion Policy 2019, National Strategic Plan For Health Promotion 2020-2024, Knowledge Management Guideline For Health Promotion 2020-2024, Counseling Flip Chart on key house hold practices and Counseling flip chart on Family Planning/child birth spacing.