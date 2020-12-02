21 C
10 communities, University to enjoy SDGs water scheme in FCT

By Daniel Tyokua

Ten communities in the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, and the proposed Abuja University of Technology will enjoy the completed water scheme project constructed by the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Sustainable Development Goals, Princess Adejoje Orelope-Adefulire disclosed this during the commissioning of the water project on Tuesday in Abaji Area Council of Abuja.

He said the project which was delivered in partnership with FCT and the Abaji Area Council has capacity to deliver 5,000 cubic meters of water to over 100, 000 people a day.

The Comprehensive Water Supply Scheme, according to him also has parts of its key features, an intake plant, filtering and treatment plant (with aeration tank, clarifier), high-lift pumping and booster station.

In a statement issued by Janet Mcdickson, the head, communications to OSSAP – SDGs, explained that the project stemmed from many years of intense activity, hard work and determination.

The project commenced under the 2009 MDGs intervention, but could not be completed due to paucity of funds. But the presidential adviser said she took up what then appeared to be an abandoned project when her attention was drawn to it in line with President Muhammadu Buhari’s ideology of continuity in government.

“As part of our commitment to the SDGs, we counterpart funded this Project under the 2017 SDGs-CGS to FCT. The Project is aimed at providing portable water in Abaji and nine other neighboring communities, including Nuku village, Naharati, the proposed Abuja University of Technology, Abaji among others.

“Evidently, this noble initiative is directly linked to the achievement of SDG-3 on Quality Health and Well-being for all at all ages and SDG-6 on Clean water and sanitation for all,” Orelope-Adefulire stated.

The Presidential aide further assured of the continuous commitment of government to delivering on pro-poor projects and programmes in its bid to improve the living standards of the people.

“As a government, despite the challenges of our time, we will continue to prioritize policies and programmes in support of the achievement of the SDGs in Nigeria. As we commenced the Decade of Action for the SDGs, we must all step up our efforts, so that no Nigerian will be left behind.

In her remarks, the Minister of State for FCT, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu stated that the project will help address the seemingly intractable problem of water scarcity among the people of Abaji and its environs.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

