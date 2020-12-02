36 C
CAN wades into Gov. Umahi, Ebonyi stakeholders defection saga

The Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Ebonyi State Branch, has waded into the misgivings between the Governor David Umahi of Ebonyi state and prominent stakeholders of the state following his defection to the All Progressives Congress, APC.

State chairman of the religious body, Rev. Father Abraham Nwali, during a courtesy visit to the governor on Tuesday, reiterated that the disagreement could distract the Governor from giving attention to his ongoing developmental projects across the State.

Recall that the Governor and the former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Anyim Pius Anyim with some National Assembly members have recently engaged themselves in war of words over issues relating to Umahi’s defection.

The body averred that everyone has the right to move or remain in any political Party of his choice.

Stating that it was too early to begin extreme politicking at a point the people were yearning to see the completion of the International Airport, the Olympic size Stadium, among other ongoing gigantic projects across the State.

Nwali and the Bishop of Abakaliki Diocese of the Anglican Communion, Monday Nkwoagu, who spoke for the group during the visit, enjoined the Governor to employ all wisdom and tact at his disposal to quell the brewing crises as there could be no development without peace.

Nwali said: “Finally, we want to make a passionate appeal, and that passionate appeal is this: CAN is religiously minded and constitutionally minded. But we can’t leave the centre because of what is awaiting us.

“We need the peace; that peace is all that we are looking for. We are also going to seek your blessing to interface with the other group, also to plead for that peace. As a father, you are the vanguard of peace, but continue to remind us, let us continue to live in peace. Let us live in peace.

“Ebonyi will contain the grand children, the great grand children, the father, the mother and everybody…Ebonyi State is a young growing State, and our case is not different. In Washington DC which I know, there is always a sweep between Democrats and Republicans. There is always a movement depending on the signal of your political ideology. In Europe, there is a move from the left to the right. There is nothing wrong with movement, It is where do you go to get your satisfaction and what you use to do your work. If that is so why would there be extraordinary clamour…
“Our worry is the focus to finish especially, these three serious projects: the ring road, the airport and the stadium. We need the centre to finish them”, Nwali stated
Nwali further extolled the infrastructural strides of the Governor which they maintained, has brought Fame and prestige to the State, saying:”Ebonyi State can never write the history of this generation forever without your name.”

In his response, Governor Umahi assured CAN that there was no crises in the State, noting that the fight against the State and its government by about ten persons can not override the solidarity of the majority of the stakeholders.

He said the fight was not unusual, but a confirmation that he is a genuine governor, stating he has no regrets joining the All Progressives Congress, and that President Muhammadu Buhari has favoured Ebonyi more than APC states before now.

“I can assure you that there can be no crises in the State. If it happened before, it cannot happen again under my administration, ” Umahi assured.

He said President Buhari has in addition to other favours approved the sum of N3.4 billion for the commencement of Cancer treatment centre at the State’s new College of Medicine in Uburu.

The governor appreciated the CAN for their solidarity, counsels and prayers for the State, assuring that he would ultimately conquer in the battle.

The delegation comprised the leaders of all the five blocs of CAN, Bishops and other CAN executives in the State.

