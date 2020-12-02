21 C
Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC pledges free, fair and creditablel polls

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Barely 72 hours to the Plateau South Senatorial bye-election, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), said it was committed to conducting “free, fair, creditable, peaceful and acceptable election”.

It would be recalled that the vacancy for the seat was created by the demise of the former occupant, Senator Ignatius Longjan, who passed on in February, 2020.

The assurance was given by the INEC State Resident Electoral Commissioner in Plateau State, Mallam Halilu Pai, during a stakeholders meeting held at the Shendam Youth Centre.

Pai while declaring the stakeholders meeting open, said the forum is convened to update the voters on the level of preparateness for the conduct of the Plateau South Senatorial District bye-election.

The electoral umpire called on all parents to monitor the activities of their children against being used by other people to forment trouble during the bye-election.

He also announced that, “Ten political parties will be participating the December 5th, 2020 bye-election.

Also speaking, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Niger State, Professor Sam Egwu called on voters, “To conduct themselves in an orderly manner during the bye-election”.

In his remarks, Commissioner of Police in the State, Edward Egbuka said his men are ready to maintain law and order and warned hoodlums against causing confusion during the exercise.

Speaking on behalf of his colleagues, Chairman of Shendam Local Government, Alex Naantuam, said, “We will ensure free and fair election in our councils”.

Miskoom Martin Shaldas,
the third the Long Goemai, advised the people of the zone to shun violence during the bye-election and appeal to the political class to sensitise their supporters against causing trouble.

In their address, former Speaker of the State House Assembly and a chieftain of the main opposition PDP, Rt. Hon.Istifanus Mwansat and State Chairman of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) Abubakar Dogara, called on INEC to conduct free and fair election.

Our correspondent reports that 671, 209 voters will exercise their franchise from the six local government areas that make up the zone will cast their vote during the bye-election.

