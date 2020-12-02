21 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China-ASEAN cooperation eyes on digital economy

China-ASEAN relationship exemplary effort in building community with…

China leads world in new installed photovoltaic capacity

PDP Kwankwasiyya withdraws from Kano LG polls

Reps investigate alleged fraud In IPPIS

2023: APC must honour agreement on zoning, says…

Kogi Governor presents #130.5 b budget for 2021…

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC pledges free, fair and…

Dry season: Enugu govt donates rapid response vehicles…

Okorocha, Orji Kalu, Shekarau top list of Senators…

Cover

Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC boss

By Ignatius Okorocha

Senate yesterday confirmed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman,Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for another term of five years in office.

The confirmation of Yakubu followed the presentation of the screening report by the chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South) during plenary.

According to Senator Gaya, there was no incriminating report against Yakubu adding that he displayed high level of intelligence during screening besides having requisite qualifications.

He added that the nominee had not participated in any political rally and was not a member of any political party.

In his contribution, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said Yakubu had the comportment, temperament and intelligence expected of the office.

Senator Sandy Onor (PDP Cross River South) described the nominee as “an unbiased umpire,” adding that, “he’s moving in the right direction.”

Senator James Manager (PDP Delta South), who also supported the nomination encouraged the INEC boss to protect his name and leave a leqacy greater than the one he had made.

He also asked him to be wary of INEC staff that might be compromised because he had responsibility to do the job.

Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North East) said Yakubu had brought credibility to the electoral process because “he is a man of integrity.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan congratulated the nominee and urged him to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him by discharging his duties diligently.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Corona Virus: Reps reject motion to evacuate Nigerians in China

Editor

Forest Guards: Enugu govt distributes motorcycles, bicycles to 260 wards

Editor

How pilot survived in NAF plane crash in Kaduna

Editor

NASS must continue to oversight Executive – Lawan

Editor

FG delays Electricity tariff hike by three months

Editor

Crisis rocks pro-Buhari’s academic group

Editor

Buhari seeks private investors in sports

Editor

We’ve no $200m to settle Sunrise over Mambilla, Buhari tells Malami

Editor

After The AUTHORITY report, Abia govt demands justice for slain petrol attendant

Editor

FG Offers N65bn To ASUU For Earned Allowances, Revitalisation Fund

Editor

NAF handover killers of Tolulope to police

Editor

Kebbi: YauriRigata Cultural Festival to hold Feb 20

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More