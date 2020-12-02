Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC boss

By Ignatius Okorocha

Senate yesterday confirmed Professor Mahmood Yakubu as the chairman,Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC for another term of five years in office.

The confirmation of Yakubu followed the presentation of the screening report by the chairman, Senate Committee on INEC, Senator Kabiru Gaya (APC Kano South) during plenary.

According to Senator Gaya, there was no incriminating report against Yakubu adding that he displayed high level of intelligence during screening besides having requisite qualifications.

He added that the nominee had not participated in any political rally and was not a member of any political party.

In his contribution, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, said Yakubu had the comportment, temperament and intelligence expected of the office.

Senator Sandy Onor (PDP Cross River South) described the nominee as “an unbiased umpire,” adding that, “he’s moving in the right direction.”

Senator James Manager (PDP Delta South), who also supported the nomination encouraged the INEC boss to protect his name and leave a leqacy greater than the one he had made.

He also asked him to be wary of INEC staff that might be compromised because he had responsibility to do the job.

Senator Gabriel Suswam (PDP Benue North East) said Yakubu had brought credibility to the electoral process because “he is a man of integrity.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan congratulated the nominee and urged him to continue to justify the confidence reposed in him by discharging his duties diligently.