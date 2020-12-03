23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nasarawa to convert Lafia City Hall into a…

Kano LG polls: you have no political platform…

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC should disqualify APC candidate…

Senate recognizes FCT minister, Journalist’s battle against COVID-19

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

CBN annual golf championship tees off Saturday

Court suspends Pondei-led NDDC board

EFCC arraigns 3 for currency counterfeiting in FCT

Again, Fani-Kayode’s absence stalls his trial

Cover

Court suspends Pondei-led NDDC board

A Federal High Court sitting in Abuja has restrained the interim management committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) from further performance of its functions.

The IMC was constituted by the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio to manage the affairs of the Commission while the forensic audit lasted.

The court by its interim order restrained Prof. Kemebradikumo Pondei, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, Dr. Joi Nunieh and others from carrying out the functions of the Board of the NDDC.

The court further granted leave to the applicant, the Incorporated Trustees of Forum for Accountability and Good Governance (FAGG), to apply for judicial review for an order of mandamus compelling the Independent Corrupt Practice and other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) to investigate the Minister of the Niger Delta, Sen. Godswill Akpabio and the board over allegations of N3 billion contract fraud.

Justice Ahmed Mohammed also granted leave to the applicant to apply for judicial review of the power of the President or the Minister of the Niger Delta to appoint Prof. Pondei, Dr. Ojougboh and others in an interim capacity as members of the NDDC Board.

The orders were contained in an enrolled order of the court dated November 5, 2020.

By this order of the Court, the members of the NDDC Board are restrained from performing the functions of the Board, pending the hearing and determination of the motion on notice which is fixed for December 8.

Meanwhile, the applicant on Wednesday expressed worry that despite the restraining order, the defendants were in total disobedience of it and had been going to their offices and performing the functions of the Board of the Commission since this order was granted.

The plaintiff also prayed that the most senior civil servant or administrator in the Commission be appointed while the suspended officers be stopped from accessing the Commission’s offices and files.

It feared that accessing the offices and files could enable them tamper with evidence which could be used by the ICPC in its probe.

Parties joined in the suit are the Attorney General of the Federation, the Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Honourable Minister of the Niger Delta, Prof Kemebradikumo Pondei, Dr Cairo Ojougboh, Dr Joi Nunieh, Mrs Caroline Nagbo, Cecilia Bukola Akintomide and the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Alleged N26.9bn Covid 19 expenditure: Reps clears SDG Boss

Editor

COVID-19: Don’t return to Enugu for Easter, Bishop Onaga instructs indigenes

Editor

ECOWAS mobilising own resources to combat terrorism -Buhari

Editor

Commotion as thugs attacked Archbishop Obinna at funeral service

Editor

FG shortchanging S’East, S’South in disbursement of covid -19 stimulus package, IPOB alleges

Editor

OBJ bags PhD, graduates from NOUN

Editor

Africa loses $50bn annually to corruption, says Buhari

Editor

22.443km Neke-Mbu-Ogbodu Aba-Obollo Etiti inter-community road almost completed

Editor

State of Emergency Threat: “Go and face Boko Haram,” Ohanaeze tells Buratai

Editor

Lassa fever: 30 under surveillance in Abia

Editor

Security chiefsa�� appointment beyond federal character rule – FCC

Editor

FG releases fresh 23 PDP looters

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More