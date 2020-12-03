CP vows to arrest, prosecute criminals in FCT

By Hassan Zaggi

The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Bala Ciroma, has warned criminal elements to desist from their nefarious activities in the FCT or face the full wrath of the law.

He gave the warning at a media briefing in Abuja, Wednesday.

Ciroma also warned against the use of fireworks within the capital city, insisting that violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

He, therefore, charged parents and guardians are enjoined to prevail upon their wards ahead of the festive period.

“I want to use this medium to guarantee FCT residents of the Command’s unwavering commitment toward the protection of lives and property within the Federal Capital Territory,” he assured.

The CP disclosed that recently, his command cracked a notorious car theft syndicate.

The feat, he said, was achieved by the diligence of the Police detectives on stop and search operation coupled with the effort of the victim who took precautionary measures including installing a tracking device on his vehicle and promptly informed the Police of the incident.

CP Ciroma, therefore, urged residents of the FCT to be more security conscious and provide timely information in case of emergency considering that the yuletide season is approaching.

“The security of the Federal Capital Territory remains the crux of our mandate as an institution, hence, we have mapped out strategies to effectively perform our responsibilities especially in view of the approaching Christmas and New year Celebration.

“In this regard, the Command has massively deployed personnel to flashpoints in and around the FCT.

“As a follow up to this, we have intensified vehicular and foot patrols, diligent stop and search operations, intelligence-based crime fighting strategies and constant raids on blackspots especially drug spots,” he said.