Kano LG polls: you have no political platform to participate, Kano govt tells Kwankwasiyya

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has reacted to the decision of the Kwankwasiyya faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to boycott the January 16, 2021 Local Government elections, saying that the group has no political platform to participate in the election.

According to a Statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, “the disgruntled Kwankwasiyya movement claims to have withdrawn from the forthcoming local government elections in the state is nothing but a face saving scheme considering that it has no platform to partake in the polls.”

Malam Garba, added that the movement’s decision to boycott the election said the decision was to reassure its gullible members that it is still relevant.

He said since the movement is not a political party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faction it belongs is not recognized by the national headquarters of the party, there is no way it can participate in any election.

Malam Garba explained that the tenure of the caretaker committee chairman of the unrecognized faction of the party, Danladi Abdulhameed who addressed the press conference announcing the purported withdrawal has expired long time ago, which further indicates that it is just a farce.

“We are not surprised at this claim by the beleaguered group which is in legal battle with another faction of the party over its status and that the PDP headquarters by the provision of the constitution of the party only identify and recognize with the state Working Committee to take charge in the affairs of the party in such a circumstances,’’ he stated.

The commissioner further stated that while the All Progressive Party (APC) has already ensured the emergence of its candidates for the Local Government election through consensus or conduct of primary election, also recalled that during the 2013 local polls, Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso singlehandedly handpicked and imposed candidates on the people.

He also dismissed allegation of embezzlement of funds earmarked for the conduct of the election which he said were for the purchase of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials as well as logistics for the exercise slated for January 16, 2021 as requested by the KANSIEC

Malam Garba assured that the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) would ensure the conduct of free and fair election in the state.