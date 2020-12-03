23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nasarawa to convert Lafia City Hall into a…

Kano LG polls: you have no political platform…

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC should disqualify APC candidate…

Senate recognizes FCT minister, Journalist’s battle against COVID-19

PHOTO NEWS

PHOTO NEWS

CBN annual golf championship tees off Saturday

Court suspends Pondei-led NDDC board

EFCC arraigns 3 for currency counterfeiting in FCT

Again, Fani-Kayode’s absence stalls his trial

Politics

Kano LG polls: you have no political platform to participate, Kano govt tells Kwankwasiyya

From Maduabuchi Nmeribeh, Kano

Kano state government has reacted to the decision of the Kwankwasiyya faction of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to boycott the January 16, 2021 Local Government elections, saying that the group has no political platform to participate in the election.

According to a Statement signed by the state Commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, “the disgruntled Kwankwasiyya movement claims to have withdrawn from the forthcoming local government elections in the state is nothing but a face saving scheme considering that it has no platform to partake in the polls.”

Malam Garba, added that the movement’s decision to boycott the election said the decision was to reassure its gullible members that it is still relevant.

He said since the movement is not a political party and the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) faction it belongs is not recognized by the national headquarters of the party, there is no way it can participate in any election.

Malam Garba explained that the tenure of the caretaker committee chairman of the unrecognized faction of the party, Danladi Abdulhameed who addressed the press conference announcing the purported withdrawal has expired long time ago, which further indicates that it is just a farce.

“We are not surprised at this claim by the beleaguered group which is in legal battle with another faction of the party over its status and that the PDP headquarters by the provision of the constitution of the party only identify and recognize with the state Working Committee to take charge in the affairs of the party in such a circumstances,’’ he stated.

The commissioner further stated that while the All Progressive Party (APC) has already ensured the emergence of its candidates for the Local Government election through consensus or conduct of primary election, also recalled that during the 2013 local polls, Governor Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso singlehandedly handpicked and imposed candidates on the people.

He also dismissed allegation of embezzlement of funds earmarked for the conduct of the election which he said were for the purchase of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials as well as logistics for the exercise slated for January 16, 2021 as requested by the KANSIEC

Malam Garba assured that the State Independent Electoral Commission (KANSIEC) would ensure the conduct of free and fair election in the state.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

APC crisis: Giadon was only granted waiver to contest election in Rivers state – N/E vice chair

Editor

Imo North: Ndubueze kicks as Okewulonu picks PDP ticket

Editor

APC governors salute Ganduje at 70

Editor

Buhari’s CoS: Bulama most qualified to replace late Kyari – APC group

Editor

PDP governors call for repeal of 0.5% revenue deduction to Police Trust Fund.

Editor

PRP inaugurates party’s policy advisory committee

Editor

De-listing of parties: IPAC expresses fear over Edo, Ondo guber polls

Editor

PDP raises alarm over Anambra debt burden

Editor

Suspension: APC move to strengthen party structures, suspends ward chairman

Editor

Edo: Two PDP aspirants step down for Obaseki, as NEC decides Govs faith today

Editor

Gambari’s experience will task govt appointees on global standards in national development, says APC governors

Editor

APC: stepping into 2020 in search of peace

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More