Politics

Plateau South Bye-Election: INEC should disqualify APC candidate Dadu’ut for not having voter’s card- PDP

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Barely 48 hours to the Plateau South Senatorial bye-election, the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State has alleged that the APC candidate, Prof Nora Dadu’ut has never voted in any election and has no voter’s card to vote in the election.

The PDP equally called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to disqualify the APC candidate for violating the electoral guidelines.

Also, the Party contrary to rumours making the rounds, has affirmed that RT. Hon George Daika, a former Speaker of the State House of Assembly and a onetime member of the House of Representatives, remains the candidate of the party ahead of the Senatorial bye-election.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the party in the State, Hon Chris Hassan, on Wednesday while briefing journalists briefing at its State Secretariat in Jos, the State Capital.

Hassan said, “It is pertinent to bring to your notice that Rt. Hon. George Edward Daika does not in any way have a credibility problem, and so he remains the PDP candidate’s for the 5th December 2020 Plateau South Senatorial bye-election.

“It is the APC that have a credibility issue with its candidate for not being a card-carrying member and a registered voter.

According to him, “It is sad that Prof. Nora Dadu’ut cannot vote and she wants to be voted for. We challenged Prof. Nora Dadu’ut to make public her voter’s card.

On the candidature of RT. Hon. Daika, the PDP Chairman accused the APC of attempting to disrupt the election process by spreading fake news that the PDP candidate has been disqualified.

“There is no subsisting order from any court setting aside the candidate of RT. Hon. George Daika of the PDP contrary to the fake news of the mischief merchants of the APC.

He also alleged that, “Billions of naira meant to pay civil servants and pensioners has been diverted for vote-buying during the coming election.

“We are saddened that up to this moment Governor Lalong has refused to implement the new minimum wage but takes pleasure in misappropriating public funds for personal gain”, he lamented.

He raised concerns over the influx of thugs from Jos North Local Government Area to Shendam to cause confusion and to rig the election in favour of the APC.

Hassan said that the PDP is committed to the conduct of a transparent, credible and peaceful election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

