Senate recognizes FCT minister, Journalist’s battle against COVID-19

By Daniel Tyokua

The Senate has acknowledged the untiring efforts of minister of FCT malam Muhammad Musa Bello with one of the prominent broadcast Journalists, Ikharo Attah in fighting coronavirus in the territory.

Chairman Senate committee on FCT, Abubakar Kyari during the presentation of 2020 revised budget of FCT on Tuesday, commended the duo for the unending fight they staged in containing the disease.

He said Attah, head of monitoring and enforcement teams who is also the Chairman FCT Ministerial Task Team on Traffic decongestion, contributions and efforts helped to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the nation’s capital.

Kyari explained that the success was achieved because the minister provided the enabling environment for the taskforce to work.

The Senate committee chairman noted that the level of death predicted by some bodies did not work out as predicted because of the policies and strategy provided by the FCT Minister.

His words: “Honourable Minister, we as a committee appreciate the effort you and your team carried out on in the health sector, the palliatives and the fumigation; and the security agencies especially the taskforce led by Ikahro Attah.

” I remember, in our last meeting I had to commend him, because he was all over the place. He was very very active going from nooks and crannies trying to educate people, and also carrying out the enforcement of the Taskforce regulations during that period.

“I’m sure he derived his strength from the leadership of the honourable Minister. I will like to commend all of you.”

Recall that as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-19 in the territory, the FCT Administration had set up five enforcement teams to monitor and enforce compliance with government directives on pandemic.