The hope of Nigerians lies with PDP – Saraki

By Myke Uzendu, Abuja

Former Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has said that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) remains the only party that could save the country from the present security challenges, nepotism, and chat a new course from the present economic crunch.

Senator Saraki stated this on Wednesday in Abuja during his remarks at the inauguration ceremony of the PDP National Reconciliation and Strategic Committee at the Party’s Headquarters.

The former governor of Kwara State said that reposition of the party and reconciling all aggrieved members is a major task that can move the party forward. He said that politicians cannot win political positions in a waring party.

He said, “The pre-occupation of leaders now should be how to keep our country united, rebuild her institutions, defeat the forces seeking to pull her apart, rebuild the infrastructure, reposition it as a respected and responsible member of the international community, make the country truly serve the citizenry and inspire patriotism from them. Any political party or politician not worried by these issues is not worth the ambition he or she is pursuing. We believe that nothing is more important at this point than Nigeria and our party. And it is obvious that the success of the PDP today is the only hope that Nigeria needs to survive and bounce fully back.

“It is my belief that this is a critical time in the life of our nation when politicians must forget about our individual ambitions and focus on building a nation that can overcome the challenges of insecurity, economic crisis, indiscipline, disunity and internal as well as external aggression. After all, it is only when there is a nation that somebody can aspire to govern or lead her.

“Let me State it clearly that while it is legitimate for politicians to have ambition, this is the time for us to push our ambition to the back. How can anybody realise his ambition when the political party on whose platform he wants to pursue his ambition not fully united? That is why I believe our pre-occupation as members of the PDP now should be how to unite the party, strengthen it and put it in a position to beat all opposition in coming elections.

“For this reason, we will go all out to reach our members who have one grievance or the other and seek to reconcile all of us. We will reach out to numerous key politicians who have left our fold and have indicated interest in returning to the PDP”.

Sen. Saraki emphasized that his committee will reach out to the youths and engage young people and find out how the party can get put out a policy that will engage them in a fruitful venture.

“We will reach out to all the youths looking for a party on whose platform they can contribute to the development of our country. We will reach out to those who create jobs in our country and want to support a party with clear and realistic economic policies. We will hold discussions with many other political leaders in other parties who have expressed the desire to join PDP but have held back until we put our house in order”.

He solicited for the cooperation of the party’s National Working Committee (NWC) and members of the Board of Trustee (BoT), threatening to abandon the assignment if the committee feels that their assignment and that of the NWC is a cross purpose.

Also in her remarks, the National Chairman of the Party, Prince Uche Secondus said that the committee members were men of integrity with the best skills, carefully chosen to solve the plight of the party. He stressed that the country is in dire need of men of high integrity who will prepare the party and its members for 2023 general election.

“As you are aware that without any fear, APC having failed and with the belief in God almighty that we have all the experience and we are getting ready. We will be setting out various conferences and movement that will engage the youths of our country because they are the future of the country.

“It is also important to note that we are not here to play politics with our people. We are passing through the most difficult time, not only our party but also as a nation. We are aware that APC is a political party of lies and propaganda, they fool Nigerians in 2015, 2019 and they can’t continue to fool the people all the time. Therefore, one with God is the majority, we belief that God is showing us the path way. We will lead this country into victory for all the people”.

Other members of the committee are Ex-governors Ibrahim Shema, Liyel Imoke, Ibrahim Dankwambo, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim and Hon. Mulikat Adeola-Akande.