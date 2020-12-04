2023: Other zones have signed on for Igbo Presidency – Ezeife

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Former Governor of Anambra State, Chief Chukwuemeka Ezeife has commended people from other geo-political zones who are supporting the emergence of an Igbo person from the south east as President in 2023.

Chief Ezeife said that Igbo Presidency in 2023 is a divine project and already approved by God.

The former governor stated this at the public presentation and formal launch of two books, Good Governance-Instrument for Transmission of a Nation and On the Sands of Time, written by Dr. Joel Oruche in Abuja on Thursday.

According to Ezeife “We thank the Northerners, Westerners, South-South and the middle-Belt. They have signed on for Igbo Presidency. They have understood our quest for justice.

He said that Igbo Presidency will lift Nigeria and cause explosive development of the country.

“Igbo’s have Republican system, we encourage everyone to make effort and improve their welfare.

“I am in contact with people from other regions, people you think are against you, they are in support of Igbo Presidency.

Asked to comment on the defection of Ebonyi State Governor Dave Umahi to the APC, he said that he doesn’t like politicians who jump from party to party.

Earlier, the book reviewer said the author has made attempt to draw attention to the redemptive and transformative possibilities of good governance.

He said the book came at a time the country is witnessing a general sense of despondency and unfulfilled aspirations.

The author, Dr. Oruche said the books are a compendium of his thoughts on national issues.

He said it is good to read and draw lessons from there.

The book launch was attended by colleagues, friends and family members of the author.