NAF takes delivery of another Mi-171E Helicopter

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has taken delivery of a second Mi-171E Helicopter acquired by the Federal Government from Serbia.

Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola Director of Public Relations and Information Nigerian Air Force, in a press release said the brand new helicopter was brought to the NAF Base Makurdi by a Ilyushin 76 Strategic Airlifter.

The DOPRI said the Air Officer Commanding Tactical Air Command (AOC TAC), Air Vice Marshal Olusegun Philip, received the new aircraft on behalf of the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar.

“A combined team of NAF personnel and technical support staff from the equipment vendor were also on hand to assist in offloading the new aircraft, some parts of which came in crates. In addition, officials of the Nigeria Customs Service and the Nigeria Immigration Service were present to ensure necessary documentation.

“The new aircraft is the second of 2 Mi-171E helicopters procured by the current Federal Government Administration and brings to 23 the total number of brand new aircraft acquired since 2015. The new aircraft will undoubtedly boost NAF’s contributions in the fight against insurgency, armed banditry and other criminal activities in the country.

“The newly-received aircraft will now be assembled in Makurdi by a team from the equipment vendor, assisted by NAF technicians, prior to test-flying and formal induction into the NAF,” he added.