Politics

APC crisis: Again, pro Oshiomhole group asks court to stop Dec. 8 NEC meeting

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

Few days after it approached the federal High Court to declare the APC National Caretaker Committee illegal, the pro Adams Oshiomhole group of the party has again asked court to stop the party’s planned National Executive Committee (NEC), meeting, scheduled to hold December 8 in Abuja

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Kalu Kalu Agu has asked a Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the planned National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party slated for December 8, pending the final resolution of the legal battle on the legality of the dissolution of Adams Oshiomhol-led National Working Committee NWC.

The court was also prayed to stop the party from embarking on membership registration and revalidation allegedly aimed at deregistering the chieftain for instituting court action against the party.

It would be recalled that another member of the Adams Oshiomhole group and former National Vice Chairman (South) of the party, Hilard Eta had earlier approached an Abuja High Court to declare the Governor Mai Mala Buni led National Caretaker and Extra Ordinary Convention Committee illefal

In a motion on notice filed on Thursday December 3 in Abuja, Agu also sought for order of the court to nullify and set aside the notice of NEC meeting issued by the caretaker committee secretary, Senator John Akpan Udoedehe, on the ground that he has no power to do so.

The motion filed on his behalf by his counsel, Ukpai Ukairo, was based on Order 24 Rules 1.2.3.and 4 of the Federal High Court.

In a 69-paragraph affidavit in support of the motion, the APC chieftain claimed to be a foundation member of the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) which later transformed into APC along with others and later became Youth Leader of the party in Abia State.

He averred that on June 25, 2020, the Adams Oshiomhole-led NWC of APC voted for four years tenure was dissolved barely two years into the expiration of the tenure through a resolution passed at the Presidential Villa.

The deponent claimed he instituted a court action challenging the NWC dissolution and the setting up of a Caretaker Committee.

He averted that while his suit is pending, the purported Caretaker Committee took over functions of the NWC and illegally taking decisions on behalf of the party despite having joined issues in the law court.

The plaintiff therefore asked the court to bar the Caretaker Committee from convening any NEC meeting for APC until all issues relating to legality or otherwise of the Oshiomhole led NWC are fully resolved.

Meanwhile, Justice Taiwo Taiwo will hear the motion along with other issues on December 4. 2020.

Respondents in the suit include:INEC, APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, Isiaka Oyebola, Ken Nnamani, Stella Okorete, Governor Sani Bello, Dr James Lalu, Senator Abubakar Yusuf, Hon Akinyemi Olaide, David Leon, Professor Their Mamman, Isiaka Ahmed and Senator Akpan Udoedehe.

