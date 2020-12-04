23.5 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Nigerian Navy to conduct recruitment aptitude test

Work together to promote green Belt and Road

Central China’s Hubei province facilitates market access for…

Chinese online video users reach 888 million

China handles over 70 billion parcels this year

China’s deep-sea manned submersible Fendouzhe completes 10,000-meter sea…

Water resources cooperation injects more vitality into Lancang-Mekong…

2023: Jonathan speaks on presidential ambition

NIHOTOUR advocates strong base for sustainable tourism development

Zamfara: PDP accuses APC of plots to use…

Business

MAN urges review, as border closure spikes losses in export

From Anthony Nwachukwu, Lagos

Nigeria has lost huge export earnings, prospects and competitive advantage in the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA) to the worsening logistics hiccups from the continued closure of its land borders, the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) said.

Though MAN commended the purpose of the closure, it condemned its unnecessary continuation and urged the government to urgently review the measure in view of the chances and resources being lost to competitors.

“It is now one year since the government closed its land borders for clearly justifiable reasons. Thus far, we believe that progress has been made on the issue,” the association said in a statement by its President, Mansur Ahmed.

“Since the closure, the association has conducted a research with members; the outcome is that some sectors had considerable increase in productivity, while some recorded sharp decline.

“In particular, the export group clearly suffered huge losses due to logistics issues occasioned by the closure, as it takes an average of eight weeks for the carriers to ship and truck goods within countries in the same region vis-à-vis trucking through the land border, which takes an average of seven to 10 days.

“Furthermore, the increased traffic through our sea port as a result of the closure has increased the perennial congestion at the Apapa and Tin Can Island ports, leading to greater challenges to exporters, increased demurrage cost and other port levies.

“Some manufacturers who export to neighbouring African countries had to close down their export segments due to the border closure which discouraged long-term investments and affected the economy.

“The implications of these are that manufacturers in Nigeria have continued to lose and are still losing market share on daily basis in the West African corridor, as export of manufactured products have now become overly less competitive.

“For instance, major players in the beverages, polypropylene (PP) bags, tobacco, cement, toiletries and cosmetics industries are losing the markets they had worked very hard to secure in the West and Central African region. This is a position that Nigeria has hoped to leverage on to secure a strong position in the AfCFTA, which kicks off in January 2021.”

“Therefore, MAN is of the view that a review of the border closure is pertinent and in line with the core objective of the AfCFTA protocol, which is premised on liberalisation of intra-regional trade in Africa.”

Condemning the Federal Government’s recent opening of the land borders to Dangote Cement and Bua, MAN stressed that the challenge occasioned by the land border closure is detrimental to many manufacturers, not just a handful.

“Hence, rather than being selective in the approval for operation, the association strongly recommends that in the interest of the growth and development of the nation’s economy, all manufacturers should be granted access of operation via the land borders,” it added.

Going forward, it recommended “mutually reinforcing solutions” to the initial problems instead of “a border closure which is not a sustainable solution. These include establishing “joint border patrols involving police, customs, immigration, navy and state security services of the countries;

“Investing in new technology that will improve accountability and transparency and enhance efficiency in the operations of customs services;

“Strengthening the coordination among the regulatory agencies to ensure that they share trade information and timely review trade policies;

“Diplomatically engage the governments of Niger and Benin Republic on trade data sharing and ensure that containers in transit to Nigeria are not offloaded into trucks and smuggled into Nigeria;

“Establish a clear and enforceable legal and regulatory framework with stiffer penalties to deter potential offenders.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

NLC urge El-Rufai to pay withheld LG workers check-off dues

Editor

FG committed to acceleration of broadband implementation – NCC

Editor

UBA gets double honours at BAFI awards

Editor

APMT acquires more cranes, invests N65bn in yard expansion, others

Editor

NOTAP partners with multinationals to revamp Nigeria’s research sector

Editor

COVID-19: IATA urges FG to support aviation

Editor

We are guarding electricity national grid closely – TCN boss

Editor

Landlords, property agents must collect, remit 6% Stamp Duty on tenancy, lease agreement-FIRS

Editor

Covid-19: NIMASA, NSC collaborate on sustainable shipping

Editor

NLC decried the Sokoto massacre on cChildren’s Days

Editor

AfCFTA: FG, MAN differ on path to competitive industrial revolution

Editor

FIRS slams NIPOST boss over stamp duty claims

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More