23.2 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Experts converge to assess COVID-19 reportage, train media…

NPHCDA unveils 4-year plan, to focus on PHC…

World AIDS Day: Nasarawa targets achieving vision 95-95-95…

COVID-19: Surgeon calls for budgeting, data collection

Lagos East bye – election: How Gbadamosi plans…

NALDA to train 17, 000 rabbit farmers nationwide

NTDs commences annual deworming exercise in FCT

Insecurity: PONSIAC asks Buhari to issue executive order…

NICO to make embassies learn Nigerian languages, culture

Alleged terrorists urge court to transfer trial to…

Cover

Police move to stop #EndSARS panels across Nigeria

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

In a move that appears to throw spanners into the works of the various panels of inquiry constituted at the behest of the Federal Government to probe widespread allegations police brutality and other forms of human rights violations against Nigerians, the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) has approached the Federal High Court in Abuja to stop the investigative panels from sitting.

In a suit marked: FHC/ ABJ/CS/1492/2020 and filed by O.M Atoyebi, NPF’s lawyer, the police are seeking an order of court to stop the judicial panels of inquiry set up by state governors to probe allegations of human rights abuses by operatives of the force.

The police argued that the establishment of panels of inquiry by the state governors to investigate the activities of the force is in sharp contravention of “section 241(1)(2)(a) and item 45, part 1, first schedule to the constitution and section 21 of the tribunals of inquiry act.”

It would be recalled that in the wake of the #EndSARS protests, state governors were directed by the National Economic Council (NEC) to establish judicial panels across the country in a move to deliver justice to all victims of the disbanded Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and other police units.

The plaintiff (the police) named the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF), National Human Rights Commission (NHRC), the Attorneys General of the states, and chairmen of the panels set up by the states as defendants.

The force said the action of the governors “is unconstitutional, illegal, null and void and of no effect whatsoever,” urging the court to restrain the defendants from conducting any investigation or setting up panels to probe the affairs of the security agency.

The suit is billed to come up on December 18 for hearing.

The police is seeking the following reliefs among others: “A declaration that having regard to the provisions of Section a14 (1)(2) (a) and Item 45, Part 1, First Schedule, 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), the Federal Government of Nigeria has the exclusive power to organise, control and administer the Nigeria Police Force,” the suit read in part.

“A declaration that the establishment of panel of inquiries by the Governors of the various states of the Federation of Nigeria, to inquire into the activities of the Nigeria Police Force in relation to the discharge of her statutory duties is a gross violation of the provisions of Section 241 (1)(2) (a) and Item 45, Part 1, First schedule, 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and Section 21 of the tribunals of inquiry Act, Cap.T21, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004.”

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Catholic Bishop frawns at spate of insecurity, urges FG on safety

Editor

Coalition writes Buhari, lists 14 corruption cases against Malami

Editor

Emergency Landing: 5 passengers injured in Delta Airlinesa�� plane

Editor

COVID-19: Plateau to begin 7day total lockdown on Thursday, as govt plans to carry out fumigation

Editor

Return stolen funds used to finance Buhari's 2015 election, PDP tells APC govt

Editor

‌Resurgence of Biafra, Yoruba nation, other secession agitations, sign post of failed nation – Bishop Kukah

Editor

Abia varsity develops geographical tracking device for covid-19, early warning system

Editor

Security: S’East Governors endorse Community Policing model

Editor

NAF handover killers of Tolulope to police

Editor

Covid-19: FG is expanding palliatives to reach all Nigerians- SGF

Editor

Access Bank excites female SMEs across Africa with Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton Second Edition

Editor

Police parade 37-year-old impersonator of Aisha Buhari

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More