Retention of Service Chiefs: Sen. Shekarau accuses Buhari of breaking Nigeria’s laws

Former Governor of Kano state and senator representing Kano central, Ibrahim Shekarau, has accused President Muhammadu Buhari of breaking the he nation’s law, following his continued retention the service chiefs beyond their years of service.

Speaking on a television programme monitored in Abuja on Thursday, Shekarau noted as provided by the Nigerian constitution, the service chiefs ought to go when they are 60 years of age or when they complete 35 years of service, insisting that as public servants, they must be treated specially.

“He (Buhari) is breaking the law. The law says if you are 60 you must go, it is so automatic. If you are 35 years of service, you must go.

“In fact, they are not staff of the president, they are staff of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and there is a rule. It is just like in the civil service.

“If you are an ordinary civil servant and you hit 60 years, automatically you must go.

“The president hasn’t the right to extend beyond what the law says, that is the rule of law.”the APC senator noted