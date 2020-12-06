Adamawa to recruit 2,000 new teachers

From Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Adamawa State Government says it has commenced the process of recruiting 2,000 qualified post primary school teachers.

The state Ministry of Education said an official recruitment portal that will run for at least two weeks for legible and prospective applicants to apply has been opened.

Mr Sunday Steven, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, who stated this in an interview with The AUTHORITY said that ” this portal is domiciled on Url:ppsmb.admissions.cloud and qualified applicants are invited in 27 subjects covering sciences and Arts.

“The essence is to ensure transparency, credibility, and non-manipulation in the recruitment of over 2,000 Post-primary schools Teachers.

“We want people to know that the teachers’ recruitment portal is open for two weeks beginning from Thursday 3rd December 2020 to Thursday 17th, December 2020 and this followed the regrettable suspension of the previous exercise.”

Steven further revealed that the portal will help on wading- off irregularities earlier experienced in form racketeering by some dubious people defrauding members of the public.

”The state government intention is to employ over 2,000 post-primary schools teachers who are mostly those with a science background and few Arts, but some people are selling fake forms at the cost of five hundred naira to desperate applicants.

“No form should be paid for whatever reason, it is free in as much as the applicant can access the Internet and do the needful,” he said.