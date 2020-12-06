23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Education

Adamawa to recruit 2,000 new teachers

From Austin Ajayi, Yola

The Adamawa State Government says it has commenced the process of recruiting 2,000 qualified post primary school teachers.

The state Ministry of Education said an official recruitment portal that will run for at least two weeks for legible and prospective applicants to apply has been opened.

Mr Sunday Steven, Deputy Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Education and Human Capital Development, who stated this in an interview with The AUTHORITY said that ” this portal is domiciled on Url:ppsmb.admissions.cloud and qualified applicants are invited in 27 subjects covering sciences and Arts.

“The essence is to ensure transparency, credibility, and non-manipulation in the recruitment of over 2,000 Post-primary schools Teachers.

“We want people to know that the teachers’ recruitment portal is open for two weeks beginning from Thursday 3rd December 2020 to Thursday 17th, December 2020 and this followed the regrettable suspension of the previous exercise.”

Steven further revealed that the portal will help on wading- off irregularities earlier experienced in form racketeering by some dubious people defrauding members of the public.

”The state government intention is to employ over 2,000 post-primary schools teachers who are mostly those with a science background and few Arts, but some people are selling fake forms at the cost of five hundred naira to desperate applicants.

“No form should be paid for whatever reason, it is free in as much as the applicant can access the Internet and do the needful,” he said.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

TETFund’s boss bags 3 awards in one week

Editor

NUJ ex-Chairman makes list as Gov. Bello constitutes governing council for Varsity

Editor

Kebbi Government promises scholarship, healthcare to children of soldiers

Editor

Kogi approves N268m for renovation of hostels in state poly

Editor

49 UniAbuja students get cash support from Chinese Govt

Editor

N251bn education tax generated in 9 months excites TETFund

Editor

Gov. Ugwuanyi extols Onyishi for establishing entrepreneurial varsity

Editor

Focus on solving societal problems, TETFund tells researchers

Editor

Rivers extends registration for BECE candidates

Editor

Boys account for 62% of Nigeria’s out-of-school children- Report

Editor

JAMB’s colloquium: Experts fault use of tunnels, fumigation for COVID-19

Editor

UTME: JAMB registers 704,395 in 14 days, indicts 38 centres

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More