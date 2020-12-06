Bello donates N300m to Ebiraland Education Trust Fund

Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State has donated N300 million towards the educational development of Ebiraland.

Bello, who made the donation on Saturday in Okene, while speaking at the maiden Ebira Education Summit, disclosed that the money would be paid in tranches over a period of three years.

The governor, who also used the occasion to inaugurate the Ebira Education Foundation, restated his administration’s resolve to provide quality education across the state, because of his conviction that it was only through quality education that the potentials of the state and its people could be actualised.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Mr Abdulkareem Mohammed-Jamiu, the governor spoke about the newly established Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara, saying that it was meant to create an enabling environment for the educational development of the state.

According to him, CUSTECH had thrown up the urgent need to train youths to actively partake in the development of the state, hence his decision to donate to the trust fund, to sponsor qualified Ebira sons and daughters for professional courses up to university level.

He called on the leadership of Ebira Youth Congress (EYC), organisers of the programme, to put in place a Board of Trustees of reputable individuals, to oversee the activities of the trust fund, so as to ensure probity and accountability.

Bello called on the EYC to also check the rising wave of cultism, drug abuse and other forms of criminal activities in Ebiraland in the interest of peace, progress and development of the area.

In his address, the President of EYC, Mr Ateiza Obio, said that the Education Trust Fund, was established to complement the state government’s efforts in providing quality education in the state.

He assured that the money realized by the fund, would be utilized for the education of all qualified Ebira youth, without discrimination, stressing that the EYC would ensure transparency and judicious use of the funds.

Obio lauded the governor for the establishment of CUSTECH, saying that it would bring development to the area and create opportunities for youths to realize their dreams.