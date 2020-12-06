23 C
Politics

PDP fumes as INEC declares Zamfara Assembly bye – election inconclusive

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raised concerns as the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared Saturday’s State Constituency bye-election held in Bakura Local Government Area of Zamfara State inconclusive.

The Returning Officer for the Bakura State Constituency Bye-Election 2020, Prof Ibrahim Magawata, said the decision followed the cancellation of results of 14 polling units in Bakura ward with 11,429 votes.

Magawata announced that the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Bello Dankande Gamji scored 16,464 votes while Alhaji Ibrahim Tudu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) got 18,645 votes.

According to the Returning Officer, a new date will be fixed for the conclusion of the bye-election.

Prof Magawata further stated that results from 14 polling units were cancelled due to over-voting, adding that the cancellation of the 14 Polling Units affected 11,429 voters which is higher than the margin announced and so declared the election inconclusive.

