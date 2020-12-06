23 C
Education

UBEC’s deputy executive secretary tasks journalists on agenda setting

By Felix Khanoba

The Deputy Executive Secretary (Services) of the Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC), Dr Isiaka Kolawole, has called on journalists to always come up with issues that will shape public discourse in the right perspective.

Kolawole, who made this call at the first lecture of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) Oyo State 2020 press week, said “we are aware of the fact that journalists play one of the most vital roles in the socio- economic development of nation state and transformation of society.

A statement made available to newsmen in Abuja and signed by David Appeh, Head Public Relations of UBEC, said the event which was chaired by Kolawole has its theme as “Journalist and the Development of Underdevelopment in Nigeria.”

He said the management and dissemination of facts and information are known to have served as a catalyst for effective management of resources, efficiency in governance and steady progress towards sustainable and inclusive development.

The deputy UBEC boss said effective discharge of the journalist’s critical role as manager of information is what has earned the media profession the unique recognition of being the fourth estate of the realm after the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary.

While saying journalists and journalism practice can rightly be considered as one of the primary agents of development, Kolawole said the media is expected to lead in the process of development communication which for all purposes and intent is aimed at innovating and institutionalizing a development plan that suit the peculiarities and specific yearning of each society.

He opined that Nigerian journalists have performed creditably well in this country and “ it remains doubtful if our journalists have used their platforms in engaging in unethical practices to the best of my knowledge, the majority of practitioners have contributed immensely to the socio-economic development and transformation of the society.

