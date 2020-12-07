23 C
Abuja
Metro

Ebonyi: Gunmen storm church, shot pastor’s wife

Yet to be identified armed men over the weekend, stormed Power of Pentecostal Church, Okposi Achara, in Ohaozara local government area of Ebonyi state, during service and shot the pastor’s wife, Mrs. Chinyere Uchechukwu.

Worshipers took to their heels on hearing on hearing the sound of the gun shot abandoning their Bibles and other belongings leaving the pastor’s wife in the pool of her own blood.

Our correspondent reports that the ugly incident brought the church service to a halt, even as elders and youths of the church later rushed back to the church after the unidentified gunmen had left and took the pastor’s to the hospital where she was attended to.

Police public relations officer in the state, DSP Loveth Odah, confirmed the incident, she said the commissioner of police in the state had ordered for full investigation over the ugly incident.

Odah said: “Investigation is ongoing, the Commissioner of Police is very interested in this matter. He has ordered for full investigation into this matter with a view to unraveling the mystery behind the shooting, because, we are actually aware that there is cult clash in Ebonyi and the joint security operatives are on the matter, and we hope very soon we will be able to fish out those cultists.

“But it is very surprising that pastor’s wife is shot in the church and nothing was stolen to say is a case of robbery, and no other person was injured to say was a case of mistaken identity. The CP has directed that investigation should be strict. The matter have been transferred to state CID”.

She assured residents of Ebonyi that the perpetrators would be brought to book. Ends

