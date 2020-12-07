Group makes case for dredging of Rivers Benue, Niger

From Austine Tule, Makurdi

The President, Benue Patriotic Front, Mr Dan-Morgan Ihomun, has called on the Federal Government (FG) to dredge Rivers Benue and Niger as a means to boost the economy.

Ihomun made the call on Sunday in Makurdi on behalf of the Middle Belt Stakeholders.

He emphasized further that if the two rivers were dredged it would go a long way in boosting Nigeria’s economy.

He also appealed to government at all levels to construct massive dams in the country in order to boost agricultural activities.

“If dams are constructed across the country they will boost and sustain food production,” he said.

He stated that the North Central should be addressed as Middle Belt Zone and not otherwise.

“Also, carving out Taraba from middle belt zone is for political interest and it should be reverted.

“The core areas of middle belt zone like Southern Kebbi, Kaduna, Bauchi, Gombe, Yobe, Borno and Adamawa States should be reverted to middle belt zone.

“We totally disagree with the present revenue sharing formula which has made the FG too bogus financially, structurally and otherwise.

“More powers have to be devolved to the other two tiers especially in terms of revenue allocation.

“Our proposal is 25 per cent to each of the three tiers in order to diffuse concentration at the centre and boost revenue standing of Local Government Councils.

“The remaining 25 per cent should serve other mandatory constitutional requirements,” he said.

He further called on President Muhammadu Buhari to resend the Local Government Autonomy Amendment Bill to all the 36 States of the federation for reconsideration because the third tier too needed autonomy.