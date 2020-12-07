24 C
NAF raid kills several bandits in Kuduru Forest

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

The Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE, has destroyed a camp and neutralized scores of armed bandits in air strikes executed at the Kuduru Forest area of Kaduna State.

Major General John Enenche Coordinator Defence Media Operations Defence Headquarters in a press release, said the raid on Saturday was carried out sequel to credible intelligence reports indicating that the group of heavily armed bandits responsible for a previous attack on troops at Ngede Allah had originated from a camp within the forest.

He said that “Accordingly, following confirmatory Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) missions that led to the identification of the camp, the Air Component dispatched Nigerian Air Force (NAF) attack aircraft to engage the location scoring devastating hits which destroyed the bandits’ logistics structures and killed several of the criminals.

“The NAF attack aircraft and an ISR platform later provided close air support as the Police advanced from Sarki Pawa through Tawali towards Kofa area. The attack aircraft engaged the bandits at the objective, ahead of the ground forces, while the ISR aircraft provided situational awareness throughout the operation.

In another operation, the Coordinator said NAF “provided close air support to the Nigeria Police in a joint offensive operation to clear identified bandits’ hideouts in the Kofa Area of Kaduna State.”

