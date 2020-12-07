Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

ISAAC OJO writes that AkaboezemUruagu, Nnewi community in Anambra State has commissioned her ultra-modern primary health centre.

In his welcome address, the Vice Chairman of AkaboezemUruagu community, Engr. Eloka Ike said that the health centre has all the structure to give qualitative health care to the people.

He said infrastructure is also in place to the medical personnel who will be working in the hospital comfortable.

Engr Ike who said that the gigantic hospital edifice has gulped a huge amount of money however appealed to the Anambra State governor, Chief Willie Obiano to graciously see to the equipping of the centre.

He said that equipping and posting of needed service personnel to the center will go a long way in meeting the health needs of Akaboezem people and their neighbours.

Engr Ike who did not forget to appreciate the governor for his developmental strides in Nnewi in particular and in the state in general appealed for early completion of the already started Nnewi Hotels/Ekeson road project so as to make it motorable all year round.

Dr Ben Aghazu, a community leader in his speech noted that Akaboezem is blessed with personalities who work in unity and love.

The renowned egghead pointed out that most of the infrastructure developments in the community are gotten through self-help.

He pointed out that the newly commissioned primary health center is second to none as it can boast of water borehole, rooms for nurses and doctors and so on even as he also urged the governor to support the hospital with the necessary medical equipment and staff.

Also, the Obi of Akaboezem, Pharm Ben Chukwuka thanked God for making the dream of having a primary health centre in his community a reality.

He appreciated the immediate past chairman of Akaboezem, Sir Chris Unigwe who donated the land for the health project in memory of his late father, Pa Bernard Unigwe (Umuechibueze)

The General Manager of Anambra State Procurement Agency, OgbuefiMelieOnyejepu who represented the governor, Chief Willie Obiano at the occasion commended Akaboezem people for blazing the trail by putting up a massive building for their primary health care.

He said that primary health care is strategically important because it is the closest to the people.

OgbuefiOnyejepu commissioned the primary health centre.

Eminent personalities witnessed the commissioning ceremony.