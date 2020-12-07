NYSC tasks Corps members on security

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has charged serving members to be security conscious, in the wave of the nation’s security challenges.

A statement issued by the Corps Director of Press and Public Relations, Adenike Adeyemi, quoted NYSC Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, of giving the advice while addressing the 2020 Batch ‘B’ Stream IB Prospective Corps Members at the Lagos and Ogun State Orientation Camps on Sunday.

The Director-General, who cautioned them against attendance of night parties, lone movements and night travels, also warned Corps members to avoid boarding vehicles by the roadside and instead patronise designated motor parks.

He added that approval must be obtained from relevant authorities in the NYSC before travelling, warning that any Corps member that embarked on unauthorised journey would be sanctioned.

“Don’t violate NYSC Bye-Laws. l urge you to take your security very serious. Shun cultism, cybercrime, drug addiction and ethnic bigotry,” he said.

He advised them to be conversant with the security agencies in their respective host communities.

Ibrahim enjoined the Corps members to use the period of the Orientation course to lay foundation for contribution to national unity and cohesion, and participate fully in all the other Cardinal Programmes of NYSC.

“As Corps Members you are to promote the unity, integration and peaceful co-existence of the country,” he said.

He admonished the Corps members to emulate their predecessors, who distinguished themselves in the fight against COVID-19 by producing facemasks, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps and disinfection chambers among other things.

He equally urged them to observe the COVID-19 safety protocols wherever they found themselves.

Ibrahim, further enjoined them to initiate and execute projects that would add value to their host communities and serve as legacies after their service year.