23 C
Abuja
Trending Now

The greatest challenge bedevilling Africa is leadership, says…

Nwokedi, family distribute gifts at Thanksgiving Service, advocates…

Icon Builders celebrate LASU Vice Chancellor: A compendium…

Lagos By-elections: Sanwo-Olu congratulates Abiru, Saheed

IMSG Is Insensitive On Health Matters- NMA Boss

Aji Indigenes rejoice as businessman powers community with…

Nnewi community commissions ultra-modern health centre

Hon Chris Azubogu’s medical outreach treats about 20,000…

When church leaders in Anambra come under Bishop’s…

*Tackling unemployment is key to youth empowerment –…

Cover

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Election: I’ve no desire to choose my successor – Nwodo

*Constitutes 40- man electoral committee

From Maurice Okafor, Enugu

The President General, OhanaezeNdigbo worldwide, Chief NniaNwodo, who is on the verge of serving out his tenure, yesterday disclosed that he has no ‘anointed candidate’ or desire to choose his successor, saying that his only interest is for the election to be conducted within the tenets of the constitution of the organisation.

Nwodo gave this hint as ‘ImeobiOhanaeze ‘(inner caucus) meeting held at Nike lake hotel constituted a 40 man- committee to organise a peaceful election within the month of January 2021 that Will usher in new national leadership of the apex socio cultural of the Igbo nation.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Nwodo said the reports trending in the social media that some candidates through the influence of South East governors have been selected and considered as mere speculation. He said that no authority of amount of speculation will deviate the stipulated guidelines on methods of conducting Ohanaeze election to be aborted.

He went memory lane to explain how the rotational principle as embedded in Ohanaeze constitution favours Imo state in producing the next President of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, after him.

A list of the 40 member electoral committee shows that the five major Igbo tribe stated of Abia, Anambra Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo states have four members each, while Delta and Rivers state have three each. Diaspora Igbos were given two nominations, Ohanaeze Youth wing has two, two to ASETU, one to Ndigbo Lagos. Other Igbo pressure groups were considered with a candidate each.

Complaints from both the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Senator Chris Ngige and Senator Rochas Okorocha, that they were not consulted as stakeholders in their respective states of Anambra and Imo states so they can make input was overruled. They called for the cancellation of the nominated candidates, but a motion for the adoption of the nomination was moved, seconded and massively accepted when Chief NniaNwodo called for voice vote.

The Imo state governor, chief Hope Uzodinma, Who spoke on behalf of the South East governors tasked members of the electoral committee to perform their duties diligently, stating the South East governors are willing to work harmoniously with new leadership of the organisation. On behalf of his colleagues, he commended Chief Nnia Nwodo leadership òfOhanaeze Ndigbo for taking the organisation to laudable heights.

Prominent Igbo sons who attended the Imeobi Ohanaeze meeting include Senator Ken Nnamani, Senator AnyimUde, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the Obi of Onitsha Igwe Nnaemeka Achebe, Dr OkwyNwodo, among others.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Malami advises journalists against fake news, hate speech

Editor

COVID-19 Update: Nigeria’s records 38 new cases total now 665

Editor

PDP alleges APC plans to smuggle its report on restructuring to NASS against 2014 Confab report

Editor

Am not eyeing Oshiomhole’s seat, Yari declares

Editor

Igwe Kenneth Orizu 111 Advocates Return Of 5% Of LG Funds To Traditional Rulers

Editor

#ENDSARS: President Buhari meets with Osinbajo, IGP Adamu

Editor

Renewed calls for my probe over a business transaction malicious – Ogah

Editor

MAY 30: BIAFRA REMEMBRANCE DAY

Editor

FG Offers N65bn To ASUU For Earned Allowances, Revitalisation Fund

Editor

Security chiefsa�� appointment beyond federal character rule – FCC

Editor

Emergency Landing: 5 passengers injured in Delta Airlinesa�� plane

Editor

IGP reinstates Kogi CP; crowd cheers Melaye at prayer session

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More