The Authority Correspondent emerges chair of Abia NUJ unity federated Chapel

Comrade Chidi Asonye has emerged the pioneer chairman of the newly inaugurated Unity Federated Chapel of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, Abia State Council.

Comrade Asonye who until his election and emergence, is the Abia State Correspondent of the AUTHORITY Newspaper, has put in close to thirty years in active Journalism practice and has over the years, occupied several editorial positions, until this day.

While addressing members of the new chapel, the Council Chairman, John Emejor reminded Journalists of the need to do more of developmental Journalism as this is the only way of helping to build as well as advance the society.

According Comrade Emejor, Journalists should be partners with governments in building the society rather than be seen as fighting the Government at all times.

His words, “Let us not communicate to kill the society, rather we should work to build the society. We should not malign or pull anyone down. We should abstain from wickedness”, even as he frowned at the trending pull him down Journalism practice.

While advising the new executive of the Chapel, Ezeogo Boniface Okoro, National Trustee of the NUJ reminded members of the new chapel on the need to be guided by the ethics of the profession.

Responding shortly after the inauguration, the pioneer chairman of the chapel, Comrade Asonye expressed his heartfelt appreciation, and lauded the Chairman and executive of the Abia NUJ for considering the Chapel for inauguration, just as he promised to be guided by the constitution of, “Our great NUJ”.

Furthermore, he described unionism as a uniting factor and therefore promised to do all within his reach to carry everybody along, even as he promised that the welfare of members of the chapel will remain a priority at all times.

He commended the Managing Editor of Lumen Newspaper, Rev. Fr. Alex Okonta for partnering with the new Chapel as well as extending hands of fellowship at this time.

Those inaugurated include Journalist Chidi Asonye – Chairman, Felix Obani – Vice Chairman, Charity Uwakwe – Secretary, Emmanuel Ejiogu – Assistant Sec., Godwin Ugwums – Financial Secretary, Chioma Dickson – Treasurer and Ginika Oluoha – Auditor.

The Secretary of Abia NUJ, Comrade Victor Ndukwe; Financial Secretary, Comrade Emeka Okafor; Assistant Secretary, Princess Blessing Ralph Igbokwe were present at the ceremony, which held at Lumen Newspaper Secretariat, Mater Dei Catholic cathedral, Umuahia, Abia State.