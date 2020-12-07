23 C
Two photographers grace Glo-sponsored African Voices

Two reputable photographers who employ their art to mentor youths of their countries will this week be guests of the Cable News Network’s (CNN) African Voices sponsored by telecommunications giant, Globacom.

African Voices comes up on the DSTV on CNN Channel 401 from Saturday at 9.30am while repeats will hold on Sunday at 4.30am, 7.30am, 12 30pm and 7.30pm and on Monday at 5.30am.

The duo of Carlos Idun-Tawiah a photographer and filmmaker from Ghana and his Kenyan counterpart, will share the stories of their ascent to stardom in the 30-minute magazine programme.

Lead Partner at Lightning Pathways Company; an umbrella convergence of gifted practitioners of the art of photography, Idun-Tawiah, graduated from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, Accra, Ghana. He has gained renown as one of the best contemporary photographers and filmmakers whose dexterity on the camera has served as a motivation for other youths.

Earlier this year, Idun-Tawiah was one of five next-generation designers and photographers contracted by Mercedes-Benz to showcase Ghana’s emerging talent and the country’s tradition of sharing skills from one generation to the next through storytelling.

His colleague, 27-year-old Otieno, also known as Brian Jaybee, is a freelance photojournalist and documentary photographer who uses the instrumentality of his expertise to interrogate important social discourses including female genital mutilation among other social issues.

He is a correspondent with The Star, one of the well-respected newsmagazines from Kenya in the Kenyan Coastal Region where he is described as ‘’a reporter with an eye for the unique.’’

