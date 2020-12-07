Why we honoured Church founder – PDP Youth Alliance

By Daniel Tyokua

The Peoples’ Democratic Party Youth Alliance has said clerics who have distinguished themselves in teaching and practising the life style of Jesus Christ in the discharge of their assignment should be encouraged to do more.

National coordinator of the PDP Youth Alliance, Dr Charles Omini stated this yesterday when he led other executives to confer PDP Youth Ambassador on Prophet Sunday Balogun, founder of the Garden of Love Deliverance Ministry, Masaka in Nasarawa state.

He said the youth alliance was pleased with the commitment of Balogun to making provision for less privileged welfare especially offering of scholarship to indigent youths.

Omini explained that the youth wing of the party singled out the prophet to spur him to continue with what he has been doing.

He said, “We identify prophet Balogun because of his contributions to the growth and development of this country especially his contribution towards youth upliftment,” he said.

According to him, the party’s youth alliance was concerned with those who are doing well for people and want to bring them into the party for better outings.

“The PDP Youth Alliance is happy to work with those that are promoting better society especially the youths. Whoever has the interest of this country that Nigeria will be a better place, those in business and academic sectors we are going to identify with them”.

Responding, Prophet Sunday Balogun pledged his commitment to do more for the good of all Nigerians.

He charged clerics at all levels to stand for the truth, ” We the men of God in this country must stand for the truth. Let us not be carried away by material things”

Balogun assured Nigerians that better days are underway despite the present situation of things. He described the award as tool for him to do more.