Zamfara bye-election: Matawallen reads riot act against enemies of state

From Salisu Zakari Maradun, Gusau

Governor Bello Matawallen Maradun of Zamfara has strongly warned people with bad minds, who do not wish the State well, to be careful or face the consequences as he will not hesitate to ruthlessly deal with anyone who may attempt to test the will of his person.

Matawalle made the declaration in Gusau, capital of the state while briefing newsmen on the activities of administration, particularly the issue of security.

This also came as a reaction to the behaviours exhibited by the former governor of the State, Abdul Aziz Yari, when he led some APC strong members, including the minister of Police Affairs, to assist him in bid to win the forthcoming State Assembly bye election which is taking place tomorrow.

The former governor, according to Matawalle, employed thousands of thugs and camped them in various locations within and neighbouring Bakura where the election will hold with a view to destabilising the process and thereby rig the election as he believes he will not win popularly.

According to the governor, it was unfortunate and even immoral that in such a criminal and immoral act was the whole minister of Police, who, among his responsibilities is to ensure the protection of lives and properties of the people, but instead, he went contrary just for the sake of money.

It is also a shame, continued the governor that the minister who hails from one of the States that suffer in the hands of bandits, could not do anything toward addressing the security issue, but fell so cheap in the trick of Yari.

The governor who expressed dismay over what transpired in Bakura during the closing ceremony of the campaign of the killing of some people, further stated that his administration will not tolerate any act of indiscipline, and that anybody who tries will lick hi wound.

He therefore called on President Bihari to urgently take immediate measure against the action and behaviour of the minister, because such a minister is a failure and a sabotage who does not help matters.

