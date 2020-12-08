22.7 C
Metro

Don’t post Igbo corpers to North East, Ohanaeze urges NYSC

Apex Igbo socio–culturel body, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has advised the management of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) to redeploy all corpers from the South East zone who were posted to the troubled North East zone of the country

Ohanaeze in a statement issued Tuesday by Emeka Attamah, Special Assistant to the President General John Nnia Nwodo o Media and Publicity , noted that while Ohanaeze Ndigbo appreciates the need for all parts of the country to be developed concurrently, it goes against the grain of natural justice and human conscience for the NYSC management to send any corps members to areas that could expose them to great danger.

“Stories abound of where NYSC members have been killed or kidnapped in service to their fatherland and to worsen matters, no known compensation has ever been given to the families of such unfortunate people. But come to think of it, what financial recompense can ever be equaled to the life of a young man or woman whose families laboured through the excruciating tedium of education in the country only to be so wasted?

“Ohaneze Ndigbo therefore, calls on the Federal Government to preserve the sacredness of life by directing that all members of the NYSC posted to the North East States where there is problem be reposted to other safer parts of the country
.
“It will be wrong to create a situation where corps members or their parents begin to find ways of evading the service because of fear of possible harm coming to the young people.”

