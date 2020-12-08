NAF jets destroy bandits’ camp in Kaduna- State

By Chuks Oyema-Aziken

Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships have destroyed bandits camp at the Kusasu Area of Kaduna State.

The camp is led by Alhaji Labi, an associate of Dogon Gede, a notorious bandits’ leader in Katsina State.

The operation was carried out under the the Air Component of Operation THUNDER STRIKE after Human Intelligence reports, corroborated by series of aerial surveillance missions.

Major General John Enenche

Coordinator Defence Media Operations

Defence Headquarters said in a press release that several bandits were killed in the operation.

“Accordingly, the Air Component dispatched an appropriate force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets and helicopter gunships to attack the location. Overhead the target area, significant presence of the bandits, along with a large number of rustled cattle, was observed.

“The attack aircraft took turns in engaging the location, delivering devastating hits which destroyed the bandits’ structures, including their logistics storage facilities, which were seen engulfed in flames. Several armed bandits were also killed in the attack.

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies remained resolute in the fight against banditry and other sundry crimes and will not relent until normalcy is restored to all troubled zones of the country.”