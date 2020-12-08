Plateau: NDE trains 350 residents on basic business skills

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

In its efforts to reduce poverty and also create job opportunities for citizens, the National Directorate of Employment (NDA), has trained 350 unemployed people on basic businesses skills in Plateau State.

The aforementioned numbers of participants were drawn from all the three Senatorial zones, cutting across the 17 Local Government Areas of the state.

The NDE also said that the participants after the training would be qualified to access CBN loans from N1m to N10m.

Director of NDE, Dr. Nasir Muhammad Ladan Argungu, said, the training which is in collaboration with Hon. Minister of Women Affairs was meant to engage teeming unemployed youths in various businesses across the country.

Argungu who was represented by the State Coordinator, Mallam Ibrahim Abdullaze’eze Hardo, maintained that the training would help to provide job opportunities, reduce poverty, and ensure wealth creation in the country.

The DG further called on the participants to be attentive so as achieve the desired goal of the program and became self-reliant in their future endeavors.

Also speaking, the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Dame Pauline Tallen, told the participants to pay attention to the training because it would help them acquire more business skills and other business that were available, reassuring them that if they properly put down their business plan would all be given the loan.

Tallen who was represented by Mallam Bala Muhammed, further urged the participants to be responsible and never engage in any activity capable of destroying their future and the country at large, promising to continue to collaborate with the NDE to bring empowerment to the teeming youth in the state.

A participant, Julianna Kangtung, appreciated the gesture of agency and the minister for allowing them to participate in the training.