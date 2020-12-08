22.7 C
US adds Nigeria to blacklist on Religious Freedom

By John Okeke

The government of the United States has included Nigeria into a blacklist of nations that have taken part in or accepted serious violations of freedom of religion.

China, Burma, Iran, Eritrea, the DPRK, Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan were likewise included in the list.

Mike Pompeo, the Secretary of State for the United States made this declaration on Twitter.

He explained that defending the right to freedom of religion is a proper and national imperative for security. Wherever there’s absent of freedom of religion, there will be inflammation of violence and terrorism.

Our active support for religious societies abroad enables assurance of safety and achievements for Americans who are at home.

Today the United States lists China, Burma, Iran, Eritrea, Nigeria, Pakistan, the DPRK, Saudi Arabia, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan as nations of suspicion taking part in ongoing systematic, heinous violations of religious freedom.

The United States is firm in its determination for religious freedom. No nation or organisation should be permitted to victimize people due to their religion or beliefs. These yearly identifications show when freedom of religion is assaulted, we would act.

