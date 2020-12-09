Buhari appoints Fikpo new NDE DG

By Appolos Christian

President Muhammadu Buhari, has appointed Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, Acting Director General of the National Directorate of Employment.

Fikpo’s appointment came prior to the sack of Dr Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu, who become the Directorate’s DG in 2016.

A statement by NDE’s Deputy Director, Information and Public Relations, Edmund Onwuliri, made available to journalists in Abuja, in part said; “The appointment of Mallam Abubakar Nuhu Fikpo, was announced today in a letter signed by the supervising Minister and Honourable Minister of State for Labour and Employment Mr. Festus Keyamo. Mallam Fikpo’s appointment in acting capacity is with effect from Monday, December 7, 2020.

“Until his appointment, Fikpo was the Zonal Director at the North West zonal office of the NDE in Kaduna. He hails from Takum Local Government Area of TarabaState and holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Statistics from the University of Maiduguri and a Master of Science degree in the same filed from the University of Ibadan.

“His tour of duty in the Directorate has seen him serve in various capacities such as State Coordinator Adamawa State, pioneer Director of Procurement as well as Director, Finance and Accounts. He is happily married with children.”

Earlier on Tuesday 8, November 2020, a State House press statement by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Buhari, stated: “President Muhammadu Buhari has relieved Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu from the position of the Director-General of the National Directorate of Employment. The directive which was given on Friday, the 4th of December, 2020, is to be effective from Monday, December 7th, 2020.

“Meanwhile, the Supervising Minister of the Agency, the Hon Minister of State, Labour and Employment, has been directed to nominate an Acting DG from amongst the most Senior Directors based on competencies and seniority to take over from Dr. Argungu until a substantive holder of the post is appointed by Mr. President.”