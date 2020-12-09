29 C
News

Covid-19: Foundation moves to empower 3,000 traders in Abia

From Steve Oko, Umuahia

Moved by the plight of traders following the devastating effects of the coronavirus pandemic on their businesses, a humanitarian organization known as ‘Each One Aid One Foundation’, has commenced empowerment of 3,000 petty traders in Abia.

According to the Founder of the Foundation, Enyinnaya Nwafor, an engineer, the gesture is aimed at cushioning the harmful effects of the covid-19 lockdown and restrictions on traders some of whom, he regretted had closed shops.

Beneficiaries of the largess were picked randomly from different markets across the 17 Local Government Areas in the state.

Each beneficiary receives a cash support of N50,000.00 in addition to big umbrella to provide shelter for them in the market.

The Foundation has visited some of the 35 identified markets where they distributed the umbrellas and cash supports to the beneficiaries.

Addressing beneficiaries at Orie Ugba market Umuahia, Nwafor encouraged them to determine to push on irrespective of their present challenges, saying their survival is in the interest of society.

“I believe the growth of every society largely depends on the growth of businesses within the society”, he said, hence his decision to support petty traders to recover quickly from the devastations of covid-19 lockdown.

“It’s highly imperative that business become more sustainable as well as scalable in order to cause an upward spiral in the growth of the society.

“Sequel to the coronavirus pandemic, lot of businesses were adversely affected by the lockdown many of whom have lost the confidence in getting cash to sustain their business or rebuild their businesses.

“We have seen the challenges businesses are going through, and decided to launch a project designed to support 3000 Petty Traders across Abia State”.

Some of the beneficiaries, Angela Adobi, owner of ‘Market Errand’ Business which specialises in shopping for its clients; Chioma Ume, a dealer on sports materials and weight shedding, poured encomiums on the Foundation.

