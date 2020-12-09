EndSARS victim, Ikechukwu for burial in Amokwe, Enugu State, tomorrow

*Family seeks compensation, punishment for son’s killers

*Gov. Ugwuanyi shelving condolence visit shocks deceased family

By Ralph Christopher

The family of Ikechukwu Iloamuzor of Ibuzor, Amokwe, Udi Local Government Area in Enugu State, have called on both the Lagos State government and the Federal Government to fish out the killer of their son and ensure that adequate compensation is extended to the family to take care of the deceased dependents which he left behind.

Spokesman of the family, Mr. Tobias Iloamuzo, said that they expect the Federal Government, apart from paying adequate compensation to the family, to cushion the effect of our bread winner’s demise, to also ensure that the demands of the protesters, especially on police reforms, should be addressed without further delay.

Ikechukwu was killed on 12th October near Area C, Ojuelegba, after the Staduim in Surulere, Lagos, while driving his boss, Mr. Sam Okafor, to work, but unfortunately ran into #EndSARS protesters, who had blocked the expressway.

When Ikechukwu, according to eyewitnesses, stepped out of the car to identify himself and their mission, stray bullet, allegedly fired by the police hit him, killing him on the spot.

In the ensuing pandemonium, the protesters tried to resuscitate him, all in vain and his body was later taken by his boss and other good samiritans and deposited at the military hospital, Yaba, Lagos, where an autopsy was later conducted allegedly by the Lagos State government.

Although the report of the autopsy is yet to be released to the family, the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwolu, visited the deceased family on 17th October, 2020 and commiserated with the deceased family, promising justice.

He also stated that the policemen suspected to have shot at protesters at the venue have been apprehended and will be tried.

He lamented that though no compensation can equate life, the government will ensure adequate compensation. Earlier, Mr. Okafor, Ike’s boss, who was an eyewitness, explained how the incident happened and Barr. Bede Enewally, on behalf of the family, thanked the Governor for the visit and looked forward to the promises for the family.

Meanwhile in Enugu, the Udi Local Government Chairman, Mr. Ifeanyi Agu, also visited the aged mother at Amokwe in company of the Ward Councillor, Mr. Emma Ene, and other executives, promising to pursue justice for the family.

However, with the turnout of the #EndSARS protests later, the Enugu State Governor, Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who had indicated interest to visit the family, is yet to do so, prompting speculation that the federal government’s current stand on the protest may have changed the whole scenario.

Meanwhile, the body of the late Ikechukwu had been released to the family and will be buried on Thursday, December 10th at his village, ishiagu, Ibuzor Amokwe in Udi LGA of Enugu State.

There is high level of emotional outbursts over the killing of the middle-aged 55-year old, who is said to be the bread winner of his family.