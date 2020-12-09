29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China’s economy enjoys strong resilience

China makes solid progress in reducing poverty through…

U.S. instigating ideological confrontation sounds alarm

Fundamentals sustaining China’s long-term economic growth remain unchanged

Buhari appoints Fikpo new NDE DG

Prof. Yakubu being sworn-in for a second term…

Senate investigates loss of $9bn to illegal mining

#EndSARS: ENL donates computers, printers, others to NPA

P&CHS rejects blame for cargo slow evacuation, tasks…

Nigeria needs to develop its Capital Market –…

News

Prof. Yakubu being sworn-in for a second term as INEC chairman

The re-appointed Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, being congratulated by the Minister of State for Works and Housing, Alhaji Abubakar Aliyu; Minister of State for Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Uche Ogah, and the Minister of Women Affairs, Dame Paullen Tallen, during Taking’s swearing-in held at the Council Chambers, State House, Abuja.
PHOTO: BAYO OBISESAN

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Senate confirms 40 Ambassadors-designate, as Senators protest exclusion in selection

Editor

COVID-19: Gov .Bagudu Shuts Inter-state routes

Editor

Ghana’s former President J.J. Rawlings is dead

Editor

Total E&P lauds Gov Wike over fight against coronavirus

Editor

Benue youths summit takes-off on shaky note

Editor

U.S makes U-turn on migrant visa as Nigeria meets 90 per cent requirement

Editor

Ohaneze youths blow hot over attacks on prominent Igbo sons

Editor

Several terrorists killed by Air Task Force on fringes of Lake Chad

Editor

*#EndSARS: Nigerians in Diaspora hold peace rally in London, condemns violence by protesters*

Editor

Boundary Commission Mediation In Crisis Zones Will Engender Economic Growth – DG

Editor

Dimogu commiserates with victims, families of Ajao Estate Lagos gas explosion

Editor

Fight saboteurs of Eastern rail project not naming station after GEJ, Edwin Clark told

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More