Rotary Club of Jos presents wheelchairs to Polio victims

From Pwanagba Agabus, Jos

Rotary Club of Jos Central, District 9125 has presented wheelchairs to persons living with disabilities, who were grossly affected by Polio infection.

President of the Club, Rotn. Samuel Edeh, who presented the wheelchairs to a newly married woman and 9 others said the gesture will make life easier for the polio survivors.

“Rotary has always being on the fight against Polio and to God be the glory, polio was defeated recently in Nigeria even though there are other parts of the world where we still have Polio.

“Also on the 3rd of December is international day of people with disabilities, we in Rotary Club of Jos Central decided to find a way of reaching out to disable persons.

“We think there is no better way of doing it than to recognize and appreciate those that were affected by Polio. We got some persons from Jos North and give them wheelchairs to make life a little easier for them.”

Representative of UNICEF in Plateau State, Agatha Martin Dapel expressed gratitude over the donation and said it has lifted so many lives.

“I am delighted because the donation has lifted some lives and I believe it will continue if others take a queque from Rotary Clubs. My prayer is that many bodies will come to assist this vulnerable persons.

“We are happy that Nigeria has been declared Polio free and we need to sustained it for there to be no more Polio in Nigeria and Plateau State.”

Also speaking, the representative of World Health Organisation (WHO) in the State, Pharm. Wadzingi William said fighting Polio is a collective struggle and expressed joy that the effort liberated Nigeria from the scourge.

He admonished Rotarians to continue to render selfless services to humanity and assured that their contribution will not go unrewarded.

Past District Governor, Sonni Joe-Agba said the three places that can positively changed human to contribute to humanity is a visit to accident unit in the hospital, mortuary and the church.

He urged the beneficiaries not to use the wheelchairs to beg but they should use it to carry out legitimate business.

A 23-year-old Asiya Abubakar who got married 4 days before she was handed over the wheelchair expressed gratitude to the Rotary Club and said the gesture will aid her movement.

She noted that the illness started with headache, fever and graduated into romantism which later paralyzed her lower limbs.