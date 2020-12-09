29 C
Abuja
Trending Now

China’s economy enjoys strong resilience

China makes solid progress in reducing poverty through…

U.S. instigating ideological confrontation sounds alarm

Fundamentals sustaining China’s long-term economic growth remain unchanged

Buhari appoints Fikpo new NDE DG

Prof. Yakubu being sworn-in for a second term…

Senate investigates loss of $9bn to illegal mining

#EndSARS: ENL donates computers, printers, others to NPA

P&CHS rejects blame for cargo slow evacuation, tasks…

Nigeria needs to develop its Capital Market –…

World

Witnessing overwhelming execution of the Chinese people

I’ve been visiting China on business almost every year since 2007. Last year, joining the management of IKEA Purchasing and Logistics Area East Asia, I moved from Sweden to China’s Shanghai for work and living, since which I started understanding this country in a more intensive and comprehensive manner.

I’m always impressed by the diligence, credibility and hard work of the Chinese people when I work with my Chinese colleagues and business partners. These qualities aroused enormous energies in China’s combat against the COVID-19 pandemic this year. Every individual is united, obeying strict test and quarantine rules, not only for personal safety, but also for the sake of the others. Besides, rigorous disease control measures were established everywhere in the country and meticulously followed by enterprises. Under these efforts, China’s economy and society have recovered. Now I can travel freely between the offices in Qingdao in east China, Shenzhen in south China and other places and inspect our suppliers.

Today, China’s economy has turned stable, and the growth of the first three quarters became positive with constantly expanding export. The country is playing a more and more important role in the global industrial and supply chains.

Let’s take protective equipment, which is in high demand today, as an example. In just a few months, China has largely expanded its production capacity of such products, which not only ensured sufficient supply for its own citizens, but also satisfied the demand of other countries. To achieve this, enterprises must acquire enough raw materials and parts, as well as establish efficient production lines. It demonstrated China’s complete industrial line and high automation. It’s fortunate for me to live and work in a metropolis like Shanghai. The city, home to over 24 million people, offers a sense of security with its orderliness and convenience.

Last year, Shanghai decided to implement mandatory garbage sorting, and soon a complete system was established by local residents. It showed me the overwhelming execution of the Chinese people. For plain citizens, it is not easy to fully understand how garbage shall be sorted. Therefore, the government launched garbage sorting campaigns through all possible channels, and garbage sorting also became a hot online topic. Environmental issues are a huge challenge faced by all mankind, but I believe that China, with such execution power, is able to achieve carbon neutrality before 2060.

Inland areas of China are also developing fast. One of the driving forces is people’s aspiration for a better life, in particular, better medical services, education, entertainment and environment. To seek more business opportunities for enterprises is a part of my job, and I have found nonnegligible opportunities in China’s inland region. In the future, we will join the efforts of the Chinese people to build a better life in a more extensive manner.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Covid-19: How border closures, lockdowns caused food insecurity in West Africa – Tunis

Editor

ECOWAS Parliament 2020 Extraordinary Session ends in Gambia

Editor

Xi Jinping: China, EU should be committed to multilateralism, dialogue

Editor

UNESCO trains campus radio producers on migration quality information content

Editor

Environmental protection constantly enhanced for Mount Qomolangma

Editor

Cyprus accuses Turkey of expanding ‘illegal drilling’ in East Med

Editor

China’s homegrown navigation system applied to measurement of Mount Qomolangma

Editor

Patent affirms efficacy of vaccine developed by China

Editor

Chinese President appreciates support from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation in China’s fight against COVID-19

Editor

China adheres to people-centered approach in human rights protection

Editor

Beijing remains committed to making Winter Olympic Games greener

Editor

Croatia to pick new president in three-way race

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More