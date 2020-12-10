35.8 C
Abuja
Trending Now

Security Affairs, Customs, DSS, Police, NSCDC, NDLEA, Others…

SEC not against Unclaimed Dividends Trust Fund –…

Court jails welder two years for electricity theft

FUAM gets 8.25mw solar power plant from REA

WAPP needs strategic options to grow ECOWAS power…

NCC seeks new tech to boost telecom services

P+ upgrades public relations audit services

End of year Prayer: Umenzekwe sympathises with Lagos…

HKT hosts Town Hall meeting, empowers constituents

The major problem I see in this country…

News

EU-UN Spotlight Initiative express commitment to protection of women, children from SGBV

By Ameh Ejekwonyilo

The UNDP and EU have reiterated their commitment to the ongoing implementation of Spotlight Initiative to ensure a better protection of the rights of women and children, which have needlessly been violated over the years in Nigeria.

The Spotlight Initiative is a global, multi-year partnership between the European Union and the United Nations to eliminate all forms of violence against women and girls by 2030.

The UNDP Country Representative, Mr. Mohammed Yahaya who stated this in Abuja at a High-Level workshop for human rights defenders in support for victims of Sexual Gender Based Violence (SGBV) in the FCT and spotlight focal states, commended the efforts of the National Human Rights Commission in tackling SGBV and associated rights violations.

Yahaya said that the High-Level workshop is part of the activities lined up to commemorate the “16 Days of Activism”, against SGBV which started on 25th of November, 2020, explaining that the workshop is to brainstorm and point the way forward by all access to justice and human rights partners who support interventions for women and girls in Nigeria.

Besides, he said the UNDP and EU are ready to support any initiative that will ensure the protection of SGBV victims which he noted have become even more vulnerable with the advent of COVID-19 pandemic, thus necessitating urgent support from all stakeholders including the human rights defenders.

Continuing, he restated the need to strengthen the capacity of human rights defenders in order for them to adequately address the plights of victims and survivors of SGBV,

He also stated that the Spotlight Initiative is a response to all forms of violence against women and girls, with a particular focus on domestic and family violence, harmful practices, femicide, trafficking in human beings, and sexual and economic(labour) exploitation etc.

Earlier in his welcome remarks, OJukwu said that a number of “innovative measures” had been taken to tackle the challenges of human rights violations, particularly SGBV.

He said, “Faced by the challenge of restricted movement, the commission in partnership with other stakeholders adopted the use of technology to scale up response and protection for victims/survivors. In this regard, we up-scaled the usage of our social media channels, developed cutting edge applications such as reportNHRC.org and UNSUB, amongst others.

In addition, the NHRC boss stated, “The Special Investigation Panel on Sexual and Gender Based Violence, upgrading the commission’s call centre with specific SGBV toll free lines, inter-ministerial committee on Sexual and Gender Based Violence, state of human rights on AIT (television enlightenment programme) as well as the ongoing 16 Days of Activism on SGBV amongst others.

The AUTHORITY NEWSPAPERS is published BY AUTHORITY MEDIA & PUBLICATIONS LIMITED with headquarters in Abuja - FCT. Our vision is to be the best newspaper in Nigeria and one of the best in Africa; operating as a viable business and serving the best interests of the citizens as the watchdog of the nation and defender of Nigeria's nascent DEMOCRACY. Founded 1st August 2015

Related Posts

Professional police don’t complain about manpower

Editor

COVID-19 LOCKDOWN: ADF flays flagrant killing of Igbo indigenes by security operatives

Editor

Splinter Ohanaeze wants Nwodo, other Ohaneze leaders prosecuted, arrested by EFCC

Editor

*#EndSARS protests: Patriotic Elders rally support for Buhari, say Nigeria must come first before other interests*

Editor

Buhari travels to Mali on peace mission

Editor

EndSARS protest: Lagos Rep caucus ask youth to shun violence

Editor

Total E&P lauds Gov Wike over fight against coronavirus

Editor

Nigeria needs focus, purposeful leadership to end myriad of security challenges- Rev. Maigadi

Editor

Sceptre leadership tasks youths on being good Ambassadors, seeks good governance

William Orji [Author]

Lockdown: Ganduje commends KEDCO for improved power supply

Editor

Oil, Gas & Coal companies responsible ror worst Human Rights abuses – Pro Environment group

Editor

Group canvasses better deal, unity for Anambrarians

Editor

Leave a Comment

This News Site uses cookies to improve reading experience. We assume this is OK but if not, please do opt-out. Accept Read More