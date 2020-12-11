Alumni donate solar powered boreholes to Fed. Poly Idah

From Noah Ocheni, Lokoja

The National Alumni Association of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah, (FPI) on Thursday donated three sets of solar powered boreholes to the institution located in Kogi State.

Presenting the donations on behalf of the Association, the National President of Alumni of the Federal Polytechnic, Idah (FPI), Retired Police Commissioner, Engr. Godwin Omonfoma on Thursday in Idah said no matter how dedicated government may be, it cannot fulfil all the needs of the school, hence the need for the alumni to wade in.

He pointed out that apart from the boreholes sunk at the female, male and administrative blocks to serve both the students and staffers, the alumni association also renovated some of the taps that have become obsolete and no longer serve the school.

Omonfoma said the association owes a call of service to the institution, by contributing their own quota to ensuring that the students who attend the school get the best of education.

The President who lauded the Rector of the Polytechnic for his contributions expecially in attracting projects to the citadel, noted “these projects is our way of giving back to the system that produced us. What you see today is the beginning of greater things from the alumni body.”

Responding, while commissioning the boreholes, the Rector of the Polytechnic, Dr. Danjuma Baba appealed to the alumni of the institution to use their contacts and relationships to facilitate more developmental projects to the institution especially in the area of infrastructures.

“The school during my administration has been able to get some physical structures, but we need more. We need more classrooms, accelerated equipments for our labs; to meet up our accreditation struggle, and road networks to open up some places.”

He said : “I have been able to attract TETFUND projects to transform the school. I have re-engineer innovation, training and discipline in the school. Our staffs no longer come late to school or abscond before the end of their duties. 13 of our lecturers are presently in USA and one other country, enhancing their capacity.”

“We are thinking of other viable businesses to enhance our Internally Generated Revenue to meet up our financial challenges. We have purchased an industrial machine that produced buckets, plates and other households. The entrepreneur center of the school is poised to make their product commercial.” he added.

“We have dealt with people who engage in result forgery, curtained the excesses of staff and presently ranked among the top five polytechnic with diminishing corruption in the last 3 years by the ICPC”.