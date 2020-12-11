Tax Justice campaign gains more momentum in Nigeria, as PNAI kicks against multiple taxation

By Appolos Christian

Following the recent robust training organised by Solidarity Centre and Tax Justice and Governance Platform (TJ&GP) in Abuja, that centers on advancing the campaign for tax justice and halting illicit financial flows from Africa, a group under the aegis of Policing Nigeria Awareness Initiative (PNAI) has called for a unify tax collection system in Nigeria.

The Governing Council Chairman and Founder of PNAI, Ambassador EgbeAkparakwu Adun, who made this call in Abuja, at the unveiling ceremony of Presidential Policing Marshals Special Taskforce on Multiple Taxation, Tax Justice, Revenue Remittance, Sustainable Food Security and other Crimes, on Thursday, noted that multiple taxation is a band against Nigeria’s development and progress.

Akparakwu further called for called for synergy between stakeholders in the tax administration to avoid double taxation which has not done the country good.

Speaking to the gathering, he said: “We are here to unveil a logo, to unveil an identity and to tell Nigerians that the war against multiple Taxations that sounds like a game, that sounds like some person somewhere are playing drum and dancing is a move to save Nigeria and for justice.

“We want to passed a message to the media and other stakeholders that multiple taxations has done so much things that drag this nation backwards to the point where so many things are not working well.

“And until it is taken in this format and taken by every citizen to the grassroots we will not be able to contribute our part to developing Nigeria.”

Speaking further, PNAI founder challenge Nigerians to support president Buhari led Federal Government effort in tackling security challenges in the country.

He advice citizens to support federal government in the area of intelligent gathering as security are everyone business.

Adun, further said that there are so many things citizens could do to add value to national security and nation building.

“I want every Nigeria that truly loves this country to be bold enough to confront anything around you that you know is dragging this country backwards.

“Nigeria is our only country. We don’t have another and for now we must protect it. Today we are set to unveil the major identity, the major focus and then tell Nigerians that there is still hope. If any Nigerian feels that because there is insecurity in the country the hope is lost, tell such a person that the hope is not lost.

“Nigeria is our country and until all Nigerians rise the country will not be protected. If all persons or individuals will see it from the angle policing Nigeria Marshals is seeing it we will make Nigeria great again.Looking at the agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari administration who is doing all he can to see that Nigeria come out of the present security challenges.

“We are calling on citizens to support the administration in the area of intelligent gathering and supporting the government in the areas of carrying out your own voluntary supportive activities at your local levels. It can be at the community level, it can be at the local level or at city and even urban cities. There are so many things citizens will do to add value to national security and building”.