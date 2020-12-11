Yoruba group vows to resist further #EndSARS protests in South West

Amidst threat of renewed #EndSARS protests in the country, the YORUBA Appraisals Forum (YAF) has warned that it will not allow any form of fresh protests in the South West zone of the country any longer

YAF in a statement Adeshina Animashaun, Thursday in Abuja alleged that those behind the fresh plan for a fresh #EndSARS protest have a more sinister objective of destabilising the Nigerian nation for the selfish political end of their sponsors and paymasters.

The Statement noted further that “YAF Intelligence reports have indicated that the masterminds of this devilish plan are bent on throwing Nigeria into total chaos to hasten the collapse of governments at both the state and Federal levels to enable them to execute their evil plans for the hapless Nigerian people.

“They are planning to take advantage of the absence of police and other security personnel in all the nooks and crannies of Nigeria, following the violence that attended the October #EndSARS protests, to wreak further havoc throughout the country once again.

“We’re aware that many of these so called youths and #EndSARS protesters are still in possession of the arms and ammunition they carted away when they attacked and burnt police stations and even killed policemen last October. Their continued possession of these guns has continued to embolden them in their devilish activities and their current plan for another round of #EndSARS protests so that they can have the opportunity to use these stolen weapons to perpetrate further evil, further looting and killing of more innocent people.”

The group described the planned fresh protests as irresponsible and unpatriotic, and called police authorities and other security agencies to waste no time in mopping mop up these weapons still illegally in the hands of these hoodlums.

“On our own part as YAF members, we won’t hesitate to mobilise all our members across Yorubalnd to confront those planning another wave of #EndSARS protests in any part of the South-West.

“Henceforth, we have declared such persons and groups persona non-grata in the entire Yoruba nation. They and their cohorts must, henceforth, not be seen anywhere in our beloved South-West homeland.”

“If they refuse to take this our modest advice to desist from their devilish plans and activities in Yorubaland, they should be prepared to face sanctions and consequences as we will no longer fold our hands and allow them and their collaborators to further destroy the economic and social well-being of our people under the guise of expressing grievances against the government.

“Already, South-West has lost properties worth trillions of Naira, not to talk of invaluable human lives, due to the October 20/21, 2020 violence that followed the #EndSARS protests and can no longer afford to lose more to the unpatriotic and evil activities of hoodlums masquerading as fighting the genuine cause of the ordinary Nigerian.”